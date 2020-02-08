Instrumental Bollywood Love Songs To Set The Right Mood For A Romantic Dinner

Since a lot of couples would be getting out and about on Valentine’s day, restaurants and cafes will be crowded. And if you are one of those couples who would love to spend time at home enjoying a romantic dinner date, here are some Bollywood instrumentals you could play while eating a meal.

Jeena Jeena

From the movie Badlapur starring Varun Dhawan and Yami Gautam, this song Jeena Jeena was one of the best romantic songs. Sung by Atif Aslam, this song had become more popular than the movie itself.

Deewani Mastani

One of the most beautifully shot songs from the movie Bajirao Mastani was Deewani Mastani. The movie itself was an iconic love story. This instrumental will be the right music to set the mood for the evening. The movie starred Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, and Priyanka Chopra in the lead roles.

Tere Sang Yaara

Another beautiful song sung by Atif Aslam was Tere Sang Yaara from the movie Rustom. The music was given by Arko Pravo Mukherjee which made it one of the best songs. The movie starred Akshay Kumar and Ileana D’cruz.

Chand Sifarish

Starring Kajol and Aamir Khan, Fanaa was a blockbuster movie. Not only Chand Sifarish but almost all the songs from the movie were a superhit. This song was sung by Shaan and Kailash Kher and the music was given by Jatin-Lalit. This song will surely be the best to set up the mood for a romantic dinner.

Teri Galliyan

Ek Villian starred Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles. This song Teri Galliyan was one of the best songs from the movie followed by the song Humsafar. The music was contributed by Ankit Tiwari who even sung the song.