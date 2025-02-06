Rose Day 2025: White, Red, Pink And More, Types And Colours Of Roses And What Each Signifies

With Valentine's Day approaching, India's diverse range of roses, each with its unique colour, fragrance and meaning, makes them an ideal choice for decorating and gifting. Roses have long been cherished for their timeless beauty, enchanting fragrance and symbolic meanings.

With so many different types of roses, how can you decide on a rose bush for your own backyard garden or the perfect gift for your romantic partner on Valentine's?

Over 300 varieties of roses blossom around the world

As a timeless symbol of love, beauty and passion, roses are cherished worldwide, boasting over 300 species and thousands of hybrids that showcase an incredible diversity of shapes, sizes, and colours, each with its own distinct allure. Discover the diverse world of roses with our comprehensive guide, as we break down the meanings of various rose types, helping you choose the perfect one for your garden or to give to your loved ones this Valentine's.



Orange Roses

Sunset Orange Roses, with their vibrant blend of orange and yellow hues, represent warmth, passion, and excitement, making them ideal for celebrations and expressions of admiration.

Yellow Roses

Blazing Yellow Roses embody friendship, joy, and new beginnings, making them a vibrant and uplifting gift to celebrate friendships and share positivity.

Red Roses

Ruby Red Roses, with their intense color and fragrance, epitomise passionate love and desire, making them the perfect choice for romantic occasions like anniversaries and Valentine's Day.

Pink Roses

Blush Pink Roses, with their soft and delicate hue, convey admiration, gratitude, and affection, making them suitable for both formal and informal occasions.

White Roses