Sadbhavana Diwas 2020: Know All About The History, Meaning & Significance Of The Day

Sadbhavana Divas is celebrated every year to commemorate the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. It is celebrated on August 20th every year to encourage the positive consideration of the fellow Indians amongst each other and to encourage national integration, peace and communal harmony among the Indians belonging to all religions.

The word Sadbhavana translates to Goodwill in English. This year celebrates the 76th birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi. Sadbhavan Diwas is celebrated on Rajiv Gandhi's birthday as he is known to have contributed immensely for the country's development and the welfare of the citizens.

Sadbhavana Diwas 2020 history

Rajiv Gandhi was the youngest Prime Minister of India when he was made the prime minister at the age of 40. He was from a well known political family having Jawaharlal Nehru, who was the first prime minister of India, as his grandfather. Indira Gandhi was his mother, who was also the prime minister of India. After her assassination, Rajiv Gandhi became the PM of India serving from 1984-1989.

Rajiv Gandhi's words on his vision of a developed nation

“India is an old country, but a young nation; and like the young everywhere, we are impatient. I am young and I too have a dream. I dream of an India, strong, independent, self-reliant and in the forefront of the front ranks of the nations of the world in the service of mankind” – Rajiv Gandhi

Sadbhavana Diwas celebration

On the occasion of Sadbhavana Diwas, Rajiv Gandhi's close family members and even Senior Congress party members pay homage to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi at Veer Bhoomi, New Delhi, where he was cremated. People observing the day take a Sadbhavana Diwas pledge to work for the harmony amongst Indians across all barriers.

Sadbhavana Diwas Pledge

“I take this solemn pledge that I will work for the emotional oneness and harmony of all the people of India regardless of caste, region, religion or language. I further pledge that I shall resolve all differences among us through dialogue and constitutional means without resorting to violence.”

Happy Sadbhavana Diwas 2020

In 1992, Rajiv Gandhi National Sadbhavana award was instituted by All India Congress Committee (of the Indian National Congress), in the memory of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi. Each year this award is given to people who showcase their work in promoting social harmony. The award includes a cash prize of Rs 10 Lakh as well as a citation.

Promo Image courtesy: Shutterstock