Saint Patrick's Day Quotes To Share With Friend And Family On This Occasion

Saint Patrick was a patron saint of Ireland. Every year March 17 is celebrated as Saint Patrick’s Day aka Feast of Saint Patrick across Ireland. A report in Britannica.com reveals that Saint Patrick was born in Roman Britain in the late 4th century. He was kidnapped at the age of 16 and was taken to Ireland to become a slave. However, the 16-year-old escaped the clutches of his masters. He then converted to Christianity. Today Saint Patrick’s day is observed by the Catholic Church, Anglican Communion as well as the Lutheran Church. The day commemorates the arrival of Saint Patrick to Ireland and he is regarded to have brought Christianity with him. Here are some quotes on Saint Patrick's day to share with loved ones.

Saint Patrick's day quotes

Luck was a mechanism to be devised, and luck and destiny were merely two sides of the same coin. Happy Saint Patrick's day. Idries Shah

St. Patrick's Day is an enchanted time — a day to begin transforming winter's dreams into summer's magic. Adrienne Cook

May the roof above us never fall in. And may the friends fathered below it never fall out. Happy Saint Patrick's day. Irish Blessing

A wish that every day for you will be happy from the start and may you always have good luck and a song within your heart. Irish Blessing

For the whole world is Irish on the Seventeenth o' March. Happy Saint Patrick's day. Thomas Augustine Daly

For each petal on the shamrock, this brings a wish your way: Good health, good luck, and happiness for today and every day. Irish Blessing

The heart of an Irishman is nothing but his imagination. Happy Saint Patrick’s Day. George Bernard Shaw

Being Irish is very much a part of who I am. I take it everywhere with me. Happy Saint Patrick’s Day. Colin Farrell

May the road rise up to meet you. May the wind be always at your back. Happy Saint Patrick’s Day. Irish Blessing

Ireland is a land of poets and legends, of dreamers and rebels. Happy Saint Patrick’s Day. Nora Roberts

We may have bad weather in Ireland, but the sun shines in the hearts of the people and that keeps us all warm. Happy Saint Patrick’s Day. Marianne Williamson

Image Source: Shutterstock