Saint Patrick's Day 2021 is being celebrated all over the world today on March 17, 2021. The day is an annual cultural and religious celebration that is held on the death anniversary of Saint Patrick. He is considered the foremost patron of Ireland. Saint Patrick's Day is being celebrated as an official Christian feast day since the early 17th century.

It commemorates the life of Saint Patrick and the arrival of Christianity in Ireland. The patron saint is considered responsible for bringing Christianity to Ireland. Parades, feasts and celebrations are held all over the world to celebrate the day, culture and heritage of Ireland. People are dressed in green attire to mark the day. The day is also being celebrated by sharing Saint Patrick's Day wishes and Saint Patrick's Day messages. Here is a look at some of the best Saint Patrick's Day wishes and messages to share with your loved ones on the day.

Saint Patrick's Day wishes

Happy St. Patricks Day to you and your family. Sending love and blessings your way!

Wishing Irish blessings for you and your family. May happiness never leave your side!

Sending lots of love and blessings to you on this St. Patrick’s Day. Have a safe one this year.

Wishing a happy St. Patrick’s Day to you and your loved ones. May you be showered with love!

Hope you receive the gentle touch of Irish luck and get blessed with prosperity. Happy Saint Patrick's Day 2021!

Everything green is good for health and mind, like green vegetables and St. Patrick Day. Have a beautiful one this year.

Happy Saint Patrick's Day 2021! May your day be full of rainbows and happiness! Let’s toast our green beers and wish for peace!

Saint Patrick's Day messages

Wishing a blessed St. Patrick Day to you. Let’s attach shamrocks to our coats and fill up our glasses with green beer on this holy day!

Too bad you are not wearing green today! Get ready for the leprechauns to find and pinch you! Hope you get some good luck from him too!

Happy St. Patrick’s Day to you and your family! May the symbol of shamrock strengthen the spirit of Irish unity and brotherhood!

May you enjoy the day with green beer, potato soup and Irish coffee! Let’s wear our best green costumes and befriend a leprechaun today!

We know how special St. Patricks Day is for all Irish people. So here’s to hoping that leprechauns gift you gold, good luck and happiness today!

Who needs shamrocks when I’m already lucky enough to have friends like you? Happy Saint Patrick's Day 2021, everyone!

Happy Saint Patrick's Day 2021, everyone! Did you know St. Patrick was celebrated for driving the snakes out of Ireland? Just a little Irish hiss-tory for ya.

Image Credits: Pixabay