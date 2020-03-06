Saleshwaram Temple Opening Dates 2020: Here's All You Need To Know

At a distance of around 60 km from Srisailam, Saleshwaram temple is reportedly a cave temple which is open for only five days in a year. It is located in the Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. The town is renowned for Mallikarjuna Jyotirlinga Temple and is one of the holy pilgrimage sites for Shaivism and Shaktism sects of Hinduism.

Also known as Sarveswaran or Saleshwaram Kshetram, it is a hidden temple that gathers masses of people from across the country. Moreover, the Saleshwaram temple opening dates are reportedly out now. Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Saleshwaram Temple has been mentioned in various Puranas as well.

Saleshwaram temple opening dates

(Saleshwaram temple opening dates 2020 are reported to be from April 6 to April 9, 2020. And Chaitra Pournami is reported to be on April 8)

The ancient Saleshwaram Kshetram cave temple was built around the 6th or 7th century AD. And as per reports, the religious place is located on a mountain with spiritual beliefs. A few ancient temples are located amidst deep valleys and dense forests, with pristine rivers flowing across.

Where is Saleshwaram Kshetram located and how do you there?

The Saleshwaram temple is situated in the Nallamala forests of Mallapur in Mahbubnagar, Telangana.

Significance of Saleshwaram Kshetram

A unique thing about this temple is that it remains open for only five days in a year, only during the 'Chaitra Purnami' or full moon day in April counted as the first full moon which occurs after Ugadi (a festival of the Telugu people). Many devotees visit the temple in huge numbers. They also have a holy bath in the river that is present there. The scene of the temple in the moonlight is reported to be even more blissful.

The temple lies in the middle of a beautiful waterfall. The devotees specially visit the linga which is located in a cave that is on a huge rock.

