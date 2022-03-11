Sambhaji Maharaj, who is popularly known as Chhatrapati Sambhaji Bhosale, was a well-known ruler of the Maratha Empire who reigned from 1681 to 1689. He was the eldest son of Shivaji, founder of the Maratha Empire. Under his rule, a series of ongoing wars between the Maratha kingdom and the Mughal Empire took place. On 11 March 1689, the leader was assassinated by Aurangzeb, after he refused to embrace Islam. His death saw the kingdom's reigns being passed onto his brother Rajaram I, as he became the next Chhatrapati. On the death anniversary of the gallant warrior, let's take a look at some lesser-known facts about him.

Sambhaji Maharaj Punyatithi 2022: 10 Less known facts about Sambhaji Raje

Sambhaji Raje's marriage to Jivubai came as a political alliance Their union was a way through which Shivaji Maharaj gained access to the Konkan coastal belt.

At an extremely young age of 9, the leader was sent to live with Amber's Raja Jai Singh in the capacity of a political hostage.

Sambhaji had a reputation for being sophisticated and well educated. Apart from Marathi, he was well versed in a few other languages as well.

Shivaji was brutally captured and executed in the hands of the Mughals. Sambhaji and Kavi Kalash were tortured to death on the orders of Aurangzeb. The leader breathed his last on March 11, 1689, when he was 31 years old.

Shivaji had to imprison his son Sambhaji at Panhala fort in 1678 to curb his 'irresponsible behaviour as well as 'addiction to sensual pleasures', as per historical accounts.

Shivaji and Sambhaji also fought alongside the Mughals against the Sultanate of Bijapur.

Sambhaji had also signed a 'defensive treaty' with the English at Bombay, as he realised his need to grab hold of English arms and gunpowder to siege their fortifications.

Sambhaji is said to have challenged Aurangzeb in open court and refused to convert to Islam.

According to historical reports, Sambhaji was an excellent administrator who gave 'impartial justice' to all his subjects.

Sambhaji urged many people to bolster the agricultural activity in the Maratha state as it was the backbone of the rural Maratha economy.

