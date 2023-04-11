Last Updated:

Sambit Patra Walks On Coal, Talks About Partaking In Jhamu And Danda Yatra | WATCH

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Tuesday shared visuals from his Odisha visit where he participated in the scared Jhamu and Danda Yatra.

Sambit Patra, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was seen walking on coal during his recent visit to Rebati Raman village of Samang Panchayat in Puri, Odisha. Patra recently took part in the sacred Jhamu and Dand Yatra in Odisha and shared videos on Twitter. "Shakti Puja is an important part of our ancient culture and tradition, this Dand and Jhamu Yatra organized in Rebati Raman village of Samang Panchayat of Puri district is a symbol of this ancient tradition. In this pilgrimage, I am feeling blessed by walking on fire and receiving the blessings of Mother," Patra tweeted. "Shakti worship is an important part of our orthodox culture. A reflection of this tradition is Jak Yatra and Jhamu Yatra," he wrote. 

The Jhamu and Danda Yatra is a major festival in Odisha celebrated in the month of Vaishakh, beginning around mid-April. During Jhamu Yatra, devotees fill an earthen pot and carry it while walking on a narrow channel of coal on the first Tuesday of Vaisakh. The Danda Jatra (Yatra) is when devotees show their devotion of Goddess Kali and inflict pain on themselves." 

