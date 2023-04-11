Sambit Patra Walks On Coal, Talks About Partaking In Jhamu And Danda Yatra | WATCH

Sambit Patra, the national spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), was seen walking on coal during his recent visit to Rebati Raman village of Samang Panchayat in Puri, Odisha. Patra recently took part in the sacred Jhamu and Dand Yatra in Odisha and shared videos on Twitter. "Shakti Puja is an important part of our ancient culture and tradition, this Dand and Jhamu Yatra organized in Rebati Raman village of Samang Panchayat of Puri district is a symbol of this ancient tradition. In this pilgrimage, I am feeling blessed by walking on fire and receiving the blessings of Mother," Patra tweeted. "Shakti worship is an important part of our orthodox culture. A reflection of this tradition is Jak Yatra and Jhamu Yatra," he wrote.

शक्ति पूजा हमारी सनातन संस्कृति एवं परंपरा का अहम हिस्सा है, पुरी जिले के समंग पंचायत के रेबती रमण गांव में आयोजित यह दण्ड और झामू यात्रा इसी प्राचीन परंपरा का प्रतीक है।



इस तीर्थयात्रा में अग्नि पर चलकर मां की पूजा-अर्चना एवं आशीर्वाद प्राप्त कर, खुद को धन्य अनुभव कर रहा हूँ।… pic.twitter.com/oTciqW61Gj April 11, 2023

इस दौरान यात्रा में सम्मिलित श्रद्धालुजनों से भी भेंट कर उनका कुशलक्षेम भी जाना।



आप सभी श्रद्धालुओं पर माँ की कृपा अनवरत बनीं रहे। pic.twitter.com/hKxwGXW8KK — Sambit Patra (@sambitswaraj) April 11, 2023

The Jhamu and Danda Yatra is a major festival in Odisha celebrated in the month of Vaishakh, beginning around mid-April. During Jhamu Yatra, devotees fill an earthen pot and carry it while walking on a narrow channel of coal on the first Tuesday of Vaisakh. The Danda Jatra (Yatra) is when devotees show their devotion of Goddess Kali and inflict pain on themselves."