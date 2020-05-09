Sankashti Chaturthi 2020: Know About Its History, Significance, Date And Timings

Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious day dedicated to honour the power and strength of Lord Ganesha. The day is observed in every lunar month of the Hindi calendar on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha. Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 falls on May 10, this year. The celebrations of this festival are prevalent in both northern as well as southern states of India. Sankashti Chaturthi will see devotees across the country worshipping Lord Ganesha to shower blessing on them during difficult times.

Sankashti Chaturthi History

In Sanskrit, the word ‘Sankashti’ implies ‘deliverance during difficult times’, while Chaturthi stands for ‘Fourth day’. If Sankashti Chaturthi falls on Tuesday, then it is known as Ankaraki Sankashti Chaturthi which is considered highly important among all Sankashti Chaturthi days. According to religious beliefs, people began to celebrate this day around 700 BC as an obstacle removal ritual regarding conflicting views of confidence as stated by Abhisheka Maharishi while tutoring his pupil Aishwarya.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 will be celebrated by everyone at home due to coronavirus pandemic. No one will be allowed to visit temples on Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 as social gatherings are to be prohibited as per strict orders of the Government of India. People who try to break the laws of lockdown on Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 will be held responsible and prosecuted.

Sankashti Chaturthi Significance

According to religious beliefs, praying to Lord Ganesha on Sankashti Chaturthi way will help everyone to emerge out victorious while dealing with tough times. Like every year, Sankashti Chaturthi 2020 will also see devotees all across the country observing a strict fast. They break the fast at night after having darshan of the moon preceded by prayers to Ganesha.

Observing Sankashti fast is believed to reduce problems as Lord Ganesha Symbolises the removal of all obstacles and supreme lord of intelligence. Sankasht Chaturthi 2020 will also see many devotees reciting Ganpati Atharvasheersha to invoke the blessings of Lord Ganesha.

Sankashti Chaturthi 2020: Date and time

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 08:04 AM on May 10, 2020

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 06:35 AM on May 11, 2020

