Sankashti Chaturthi Images That You Can Share With Family And Friends To Wish Them

Here is a look at some of the Happy Sankashti Chaturthi images that you can share with your friends and family to wish them on the occasion.

Sankashti chaturthi images

Sankashti Chaturthi is an auspicious day for Hindu religion and celebrated in honour of Lord Ganesha. The day is observed in every lunar month of the Hindu calendar on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha. This month it comes on Sunday, that is May 10. The puja on this auspicious day is done in the evening after seeing the moon. The idol of Lord Ganesha in temples and home is decorated with Durva grass and fresh flowers. After usual puja rituals, devotees read the ‘Vrat Katha’ specific to the month. Later, the fast is broken only after worshipping Lord Ganesha in the evening and the sighting of the moon. Here are some of the Sankashti Chaturthi images that you can share with your family and friends.

Sankashti Chaturthi images

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GulachaChaha (@healthytea_gulachachaha) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GRAPHIC DESIGN BRANDING (@vfai_official) on

 

A post shared by Modern Kitchen (@modern_kitchen_phaltan) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by DHIRAJ GOKUL POTPHODE (@dhirajpotphode) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cubber (@cubber.in) on

A post shared by ghumteganesh (@ghumteganesh) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R.S_graphics (@r.s_graphics) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by om creations♠ (@_om.creations_) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by O M K A R M A L V A D K A R (@dj_omkar) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Er Nandu Khadkikar NK (@nandu.nk) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by pranav_sonar_Graphics (@pranav_sonar_98) on

 

