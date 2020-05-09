Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes In English You Can Forward On This Special Day

Sankashti Chaturthi is a propitious festival celebrated to honour the powers and strength of Lord Ganesha. This year, Sankashti Chaturthi falls on May 10, 2020. The celebrations of this festival are prevalent in southern as well as northern states of India. In Sanskrit, the word ‘Sankashti’ implies ‘deliverance during the difficult time’. While ‘Chaturthi’ translates to ‘fourth day’.

On this auspicious day, devotees all across the country worship Lord Ganesha to shower his blessing on them during difficult times. According to religious beliefs, praying to Lord Ganesha will help everyone to emerge out victorious while dealing with tough times. On this auspicious day, here is a compilation of Sankashti Chaturthi wishes in English to send a warm greeting to your loved ones.

Sankashti Chaturthi wishes in English

May Lord Ganesha keep you away from all evils and bless you always …

Ganpati Bappa Morya Mangalmurti Moraya

Happy Sankashti Chaturthi

May Lord Ganesha Bestow Success, Happiness and Prosperity Upon You & Your Family.

May Lord Ganesha fulfil all your Dreams and Wishes on this auspicious day of Sankashti Chaturthi and always

May Lord Ganesha come to your house and

take away all your worries and sorrows.

May Lord Ganesha bestow you with eternal bliss, peace and contentment!

A very happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family!

Happy Sankashti Chaturthi to all Ganesha devotees May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your lives and shower you lots of blessings

Let Ganesha keep away all evils and bless with good wishes. Happy Angarika Chaturthi to all. Ganpati Bappa Morya Mangalmurti Moraya

this, is a special time when family

And friends get together, for fun.

Wishing laughter and fun to cheer your days,

In this festive season of GANESHA PUJA and always!

Happy Sankashti Chaturthi. Ganapati – Lord of all Gods

Alampata – Infinite Lord

Nideeshwaram – Bestower of Treasures & Riches

Eshanputra – Son of Lord Shiva

Siddhidata – Giver of Success

Harida – Golden coloured

Avighna – Remover of all difficulties & obstacles

May Lord Ganesha

Showers his finest blessings on you…

Today and always.

Happy Sankashti Chaturthi! I know that Ganesha is happy with me…

For he has made my life so rich

with a friend like you.

Happy Sankashti Chaturthi May the Lord Vighnavinayaka

Remove All Obstacles and

Shower You with Bounties

Hope Lord Ganesh Visits You

With Lots of Luck and Prosperity

Have a Great Ganesh Chaturthi Utsav As rains bless the Earth

Likewise, may Lord Ganesha Bless you

With never-ending Happiness

Keep smiling & reciting

Ganapatti Bappa Moorya!

Happy Sankashti Chaturthi!!!

Wish you a happy Sankashti Chaturthi. Let Ganpati Bappa bring success and happiness to your life.

May the divine lord remove all your obstacles in life. Happy Sankashti Chaturthi

May this Sankashti Chaturthi bring happiness in your life. Hatred be far apart from your life. Enjoy the festival with love in your heart and good wishes for others

Wish you a very happy and prosperous Sankashti Chaturthi. May you find all the delights of life and May all your dreams come true

Happy sankashti chaturthi. May the Lord bless you as always

May the Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles and shower you with bounties

