Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes In English You Can Forward On This Special Day

Sankashti Chaturthi is a propitious festival celebrated to honour the powers and strength of Lord Ganesha. This year, Sankashti Chaturthi falls on May 10, 2020. The celebrations of this festival are prevalent in southern as well as northern states of India. In Sanskrit, the word ‘Sankashti’ implies ‘deliverance during the difficult time’. While ‘Chaturthi’ translates to ‘fourth day’.
On this auspicious day, devotees all across the country worship Lord Ganesha to shower his blessing on them during difficult times. According to religious beliefs, praying to Lord Ganesha will help everyone to emerge out victorious while dealing with tough times. On this auspicious day, here is a compilation of Sankashti Chaturthi wishes in English to send a warm greeting to your loved ones.
May Lord Ganesha keep you away from all evils and bless you always …
Ganpati Bappa Morya Mangalmurti Moraya
Happy Sankashti Chaturthi
this, is a special time when family
And friends get together, for fun.
Wishing laughter and fun to cheer your days,
In this festive season of GANESHA PUJA and always!
Happy Sankashti Chaturthi.
Ganapati – Lord of all Gods
Alampata – Infinite Lord
Nideeshwaram – Bestower of Treasures & Riches
Eshanputra – Son of Lord Shiva
Siddhidata – Giver of Success
Harida – Golden coloured
Avighna – Remover of all difficulties & obstacles
May Lord Ganesha
Showers his finest blessings on you…
Today and always.
Happy Sankashti Chaturthi!
I know that Ganesha is happy with me…
For he has made my life so rich
with a friend like you.
Happy Sankashti Chaturthi
May the Lord Vighnavinayaka
Remove All Obstacles and
Shower You with Bounties
Hope Lord Ganesh Visits You
With Lots of Luck and Prosperity
Have a Great Ganesh Chaturthi Utsav
As rains bless the Earth
Likewise, may Lord Ganesha Bless you
With never-ending Happiness
Keep smiling & reciting
Ganapatti Bappa Moorya!
Happy Sankashti Chaturthi!!!
