Last Updated:

Sankashti Chaturthi Wishes In English You Can Forward On This Special Day

Sankashti Chaturthi is a propitious festival celebrated to honour the powers of Lord Ganesha. Here is a compilation of Sankashti Chaturthi wishes in English.

Written By
Mamta Raut
sankashti Chaturthi wishes in english

Sankashti Chaturthi is a propitious festival celebrated to honour the powers and strength of Lord Ganesha. This year, Sankashti Chaturthi falls on May 10, 2020. The celebrations of this festival are prevalent in southern as well as northern states of India. In Sanskrit, the word ‘Sankashti’ implies ‘deliverance during the difficult time’. While ‘Chaturthi’ translates to ‘fourth day’.

On this auspicious day, devotees all across the country worship Lord Ganesha to shower his blessing on them during difficult times. According to religious beliefs, praying to Lord Ganesha will help everyone to emerge out victorious while dealing with tough times. On this auspicious day, here is a compilation of Sankashti Chaturthi wishes in English to send a warm greeting to your loved ones.

ALSO READ| Amitabh Bachchan Wishes 'Happy Birthday To All' In Hilarious Video

Sankashti Chaturthi wishes in English

May Lord Ganesha keep you away from all evils and bless you always …
Ganpati Bappa Morya Mangalmurti Moraya
Happy Sankashti Chaturthi

  • May Lord Ganesha Bestow Success, Happiness and Prosperity Upon You & Your Family.
  • May Lord Ganesha fulfil all your Dreams and Wishes on this auspicious day of Sankashti Chaturthi and always 
  • May Lord Ganesha come to your house and
  • take away all your worries and sorrows.
  • May Lord Ganesha bestow you with eternal bliss, peace and contentment!
  • A very happy and blessed Ganesh Chaturthi to you and your family!
  • Happy Sankashti Chaturthi to all Ganesha devotees May Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles from your lives and shower you lots of blessings
  • Let Ganesha keep away all evils and bless with good wishes. Happy Angarika Chaturthi to all. Ganpati Bappa Morya Mangalmurti Moraya

ALSO READ| Varun Dhawan Wishes Natasha Dalal On Her 'Isolation' Birthday In The Goofiest Way; See Pic

this, is a special time when family 
And friends get together, for fun. 
Wishing laughter and fun to cheer your days, 
In this festive season of GANESHA PUJA and always! 
Happy Sankashti Chaturthi.

Ganapati – Lord of all Gods 
Alampata – Infinite Lord 
Nideeshwaram – Bestower of Treasures & Riches 
Eshanputra – Son of Lord Shiva 
Siddhidata – Giver of Success 
Harida – Golden coloured 
Avighna – Remover of all difficulties & obstacles 
May Lord Ganesha 
Showers his finest blessings on you… 
Today and always. 
Happy Sankashti Chaturthi!

I know that Ganesha is happy with me… 
For he has made my life so rich 
with a friend like you. 
Happy Sankashti Chaturthi

May the Lord Vighnavinayaka
Remove All Obstacles and
Shower You with Bounties
Hope Lord Ganesh Visits You
With Lots of Luck and Prosperity
Have a Great Ganesh Chaturthi Utsav

As rains bless the Earth
Likewise, may Lord Ganesha Bless you
With never-ending Happiness
Keep smiling & reciting
Ganapatti Bappa Moorya!
Happy Sankashti Chaturthi!!!

ALSO READ| Archana Puran Singh Surprises House Help With 2000 Birthday Wishes; Watch Video

  • Wish you a happy Sankashti Chaturthi. Let Ganpati Bappa bring success and happiness to your life.
  • May the divine lord remove all your obstacles in life. Happy Sankashti Chaturthi
  • May this Sankashti Chaturthi bring happiness in your life. Hatred be far apart from your life. Enjoy the festival with love in your heart and good wishes for others
  • Wish you a very happy and prosperous Sankashti Chaturthi. May you find all the delights of life and May all your dreams come true
  • Happy sankashti chaturthi. May the Lord bless you as always
  • May the Lord Ganesha remove all obstacles and shower you with bounties

ALSO READ| 'World Migratory Bird Day' Quotes, Messages And Wishes You Can Forward On This Special Day

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR
LATEST NEWS
View all