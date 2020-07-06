Sawan Messages That You Can Send To Your Family And Friends For Sawan 2020

According to the Hindu calendar, Sawan will begin from July 6 while it will end on August 19. According to the Hindu Calendar, this is the fifth month and marks 30 days of fasting with Sawan Somwar Vrats that are dedicated to Lord Shiva. The month hold a special place for all the Hindus as they worship Lord Shiva. All the temples and markets are well decorated during this month and the devotees of Shiva also begin their Kawar yatra or pilgrimage as well. Generally, the month of Shravan is observed in July and August.

Sawan Messages

Shravan is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar and it is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva on this day will help his devotees get salvation or ‘moksha’. Many devotees also observe fast on every Monday, ‘Sawan Somwar. They worship Lord Shiva and offer their allegiance. Wish your loved ones on the holy occasion of Sawan and fill their lives with happiness. Here are the best Sawan Whatsapp messages for Sawan 2020.

May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Sawan!

There is no difference between the soul and Shiva. Your true nature is Shiva, and Shiva is peace, infinity, beauty and the non-dual one. Ratri means to take refuge. Shivratri is taking refuge in Shiva. Happy Sawan!

May Lord Shiva bless you and your family with all the happiness and health. May he protects us all from evil and give us strength to face the challenges of life. Jai Bhole!

Shiv ki shakti, Bhole ki bhakti, khushiyon ki bahar de, Mahadev ki kripa se aapko zindgi ke har kadam par safalta mile. Happy Month of Sawan!

Om me hi astha, Om me hi vishwas, Aap sab ko khush rakhe, Bhagavan Bholenath!

May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all good health. Happy Sawan!

Shiv ki mahima aprampar! Shiv karte sabka udhdhaar, Unki kripa ham sab par sada bani rahe, Aur bhole shankar hamare jeevan mein khushi hi khushi bhar dein. Om Namah Shivaay! Happy Sawan!

Chanting “Om Namah Shivaya” will bring Lord Shiva blessings on you. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

Let us pray sacred mantras in the praise of eternal savior. Wish you be blessed by Lord Shiva. Happy Sawan!

Sawan men mile ye Saat, Shiv ka ashirvaad, Shiv ki bhakti, Shiv sa sahas, Shiv ka tyag, Shiv ka Saath, Shiv sa tapobal, Shiv sa Shaan, Jai Shiv Shambhu!

