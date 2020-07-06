Sawan Messages That You Can Send To Your Family And Friends For Sawan 2020

Quick links:
According to the Hindu calendar, Sawan will begin from July 6 while it will end on August 19. According to the Hindu Calendar, this is the fifth month and marks 30 days of fasting with Sawan Somwar Vrats that are dedicated to Lord Shiva. The month hold a special place for all the Hindus as they worship Lord Shiva. All the temples and markets are well decorated during this month and the devotees of Shiva also begin their Kawar yatra or pilgrimage as well. Generally, the month of Shravan is observed in July and August.
Shravan is the fifth month of the Hindu calendar and it is believed that worshipping Lord Shiva on this day will help his devotees get salvation or ‘moksha’. Many devotees also observe fast on every Monday, ‘Sawan Somwar. They worship Lord Shiva and offer their allegiance. Wish your loved ones on the holy occasion of Sawan and fill their lives with happiness. Here are the best Sawan Whatsapp messages for Sawan 2020.
