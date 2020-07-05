Sawan Month 2020: Sawan's Starting Date, Last Day, Significance & Other Details

As per the North Indian Purnimant calendar, the month of Sawan will start from July 6 and end on August 3rd this year. The first showers of the monsoon season mark the beginning of the Sawan month. The Sawan month will be celebrated in North India as per the North Indian Purnimant calendar and the end of Sawan is celebrated with festivals like Teej and Rakshabandhan.

However, many other states in India follow the Amavasyant Calendar. According to Amavasyant calendar, the Shravan or Sawan month will start on July 23 and end on August 19. It is followed by devotees in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Tamil Nadu.

The important dates in Shravan as per Purnimant are:

July 6 – First Shravan Somwar (First Monday and the first day of Shravan)

July 13 – Second Shravan Somwar

July 20 – Third Shravan Somwar

July 27 – Fourth Shravan Somwar

August 3 – Fifth Shravan Somwar (last Somwar and the last day of the month)

As per the Amavasyant calendar, the important dates are:

July 21 – Shravan month begins

July 27 – First Shravan Somwar

August 3 – Second Shravan Somwar

August 10 – Third Shravan Somwar

August 17 – Fourth Shravan Somwar

August 19 – Shravan month ends

Significance of Sawan month

In Hindu traditions, Sawan or the Shravan month is an auspicious month. It is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar and Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped during this month. According to a media portal, there are legends about how Lord Shiva drank venom to save the world.

There are legends about Lord Shiva drinking venom since he wanted to save the world. It is believed that as part of Samudra Manthan (or the churning of the cosmic ocean) to obtain nectar or Amrit, Lord Shiva had to drink venom. Goddess Parvati is believed to have held Lord Shiva’s neck to prevent the venom from entering his body.

To show gratitude to the Lords, devotees of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day. Moreover, it is believed that Lord Shiva’s neck had turned blue and he suffered pain and burns. So the devotees offer water from the holy river Ganga to help his wounds heal.

