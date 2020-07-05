Sawan Quotes That You Can Send Across To Celebrate The Arrival Of The Holy Month

Sawan is considered one of the holiest months of the Hindu Calendar and this year Sawan 2020 begins from July 6. It is the month precious to the hearts of the farmers and the devotees of Lord Shiva. Also known as Shravan or Avani, it marks the beginning of the fifth month of the Hindu Calendar.

During this period, the Shiva devotees give up eating non-vegetarian food for a month. While some fast for the entire month, others keep the Sawan Somwar vrats. According to mythology, Sawan is said to be the time when Lord Shiva consumed Halahal or the poison that came out of ‘Samudra Manthan’. To celebrate the arrival of this auspicious month here’s a collection of few Sawan quotes to greet your loved one.

Sawan Quotes

There is no difference between the soul and the Shiva. Your true nature is Shiva, and Shiva is peace, infinity, beauty and the non-dual one. Ratri means to take refuge. Shivratri is taking refuge in Shiva. It is celebrating the Shiva Tattva within oneself. Jai Bhole!

He who has served and helped one poor man seeing Shiva in him, without thinking of his caste or creed or race or anything, with him Shiva is more pleased than with the man who sees Him only in temples --Swami Vivekanand

Creating music is a wonderful way to celebrate our devotion for Lord Shiva--Amish Tripathi

Shiva is Chidambaram, as the inner sky. Shiva is the inner sky of consciousness-- Sri Ravishankar

Shiva and Shakti are indistinguishable. They are one. They are the universe. Shiva isn't masculine. Shakti isn't feminine. At the core of their mutual penetration the supreme consciousness opens--Daniel Odier

I am Shiva, Destroyer of Worlds--Tucker Max

Om me hi astha, Om me hi vishwas, Aap sab ko khush rakhe, Bhagavan bholenath!

Sawan men mile ye Saat, Shiv ka ashirvaad, Shiv ki bhakti, Shiv sa sahas, Shiv ka tyag, Shiv ka Saath, Shiv sa tapobal, Shiv sa Shaan, Jai Shiv Shambhu!

Mandir ki Ghanti, Aarti ki Thali, Nadi ke Kinare Suraj ki Lali, Zindagi laye Khushi ki Bahar, Mubarak ho aapko Sawan ka “Somwaar”.

May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Sawan!

Shiv ki shakti, Bhole ki bhakti, khushiyon ki bahar de, Mahadev ki kripa se aapko zindgi ke har kadam par safalta mile. Happy Month of Sawan!

May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you all good health. Happy Sawan!

Shiv ki mahima aprampar! Shiv karte sabka udhdhaar, Unki kripa ham sab par sada bani rahe, Aur bhole shankar hamare jeevan mein khushi hi khushi bhar dein. Om Namah Shivaay! Happy Sawan!

Chanting “Om Namah Shivaya” will bring Lord Shiva blessings on you. Happy Sawan Shivratri!

Let us pray sacred mantras in the praise of eternal saviour. Wish you be blessed by Lord Shiva. Happy Sawan!

Besan ki roti, Nemu ka achaar, Doston ki khushi, Apnon ka pyar, Sawan ki rain, Kisi ka intezar, Mubark ho aapko, Shiv Saavan Somvaar!

Shiv ki mahima aprampar! Shiiv karte sabka udhar, Unki kripa ham sab par sada bani rahe, Aur bhole shankar hamare jivan me khushi hi khushi bhar de. Om Namah Shivaay!

May Lord Shiva bless you with success, happiness, and peace on the auspicious month of Shravan. Jai Bhole Nath!

Let us pray sacred mantras, in the praise of eternal saviour. Wish you be accompanied with blessings of Lord Shiva.

