Sawan Somwar Vrat: Dates, Singnificance Of Fast And Vidhi Of The Fast

The month of Sawan or Shravan is believed to be an auspicious months by Hindus. The month is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati who, as legends go, risked their lives to save the world. Many people observe fasts on Mondays and Tuesdays of this month for the blessings of the Lords.

Significance of Sawan month

In Hindu traditions, Sawan or the Shravan month the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar. This month is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Godess Parvati, who are worshipped during this month. There are legends about how Lord Shiva drank venom to save the world, and people commemorate this feat during this month.

It is believed that as part of Samudra Manthan (or the churning of the cosmic ocean) to obtain nectar, or amrit, Lord Shiva had to drink venom. Goddess Parvati is believed to have held Lord Shiva’s neck to prevent the venom from entering his body. To show gratitude to the Lords, devotees of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati are worshipped on this day. Moreover, it is believed that Lord Shiva’s neck had turned blue and he suffered pain and burns. So the devotees offer water from the holy river Ganga to help his wounds heal.

Sawan Somwar vrat vidhi

Numerous devotees of Lord Shiva fast on Mondays during the holy month, which is known as Shravan Somvar Vrat. The fasts are observed to thank him for saving the world as well as for success, marriage, and prosperity. Devotees offer milk, water, and bilva leaves to the almighty. Some people observe fasts on Tuesdays for Goddess Parvati and they are known as ‘Mangala Gauri Vrat’.

The important dates for Sawan Somwar Vrat Katha

July 6 – First Shravan Somwar (First Monday and the first day of Shravan)

July 13 – Second Shravan Somwar

July 20 – Third Shravan Somwar

July 27 – Fourth Shravan Somwar

August 3 – Fifth Shravan Somwar (last Somwar and the last day of the month)

The Mangala Gauri fast dates

The Mangala Gauri fast is observed in the month of Sawan. Mangala Gauri fast is observed on every Tuesday during the Sawam month. Goddess Parvati is worshipped on these days. Moreover, there are some important festivals as well that fall on this month.

Mangla Gauri fast is on 7th July.

Moni Panchami is on -10 July.

Mangla Gauri fast is on 14 July.

Ekadashi on 16 July.

Pradosha fast is on 18th July.

Somavati Amavasya is on 20 July.

Haryali Teej is on 23 July.

Nag Panchami is on 25 July.

Rakshabandhan is on 3rd August.

