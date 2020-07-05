Sawan Wishes In English To Send To Your Family And Friends This Year

Hindus are ready to welcome one of their most auspicious months on July 6, 2020. According to the Hindu calendar on July 6, 2020, will mark the start of the month of Sawan. This is important for Hindus since many of their festivals of the year are part of this month.

Farmers are also keen to celebrate the start of this month along with Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu devotees. In Hindi, this auspicious month is known as Sawan, while in other languages it is known as Shravan or Avani. So to celebrate the auspicious start of this holy month you can send these beautiful Sawan wishes to your friends and family.

Sawan wishes in English for family and friends

1. May the Glory of Shiva Shankar bless your soul and banish all the troubles from your life. Enjoy the start of this auspicious month, Happy Sawan.

2. May Lord Shiva bless you with success, happiness, peace, and prosperity this Sawan. Happy Sawan!

3. May Lord Shiva give power and strength to each and every member of your family! Happy Sawan!

Also read | Salim Sulaiman Composing Devotional Song In Praise Of Lord Shiva | Read Details

4. May the almighty Lord Shiva bless you and your family with good health and happiness! Happy Sawan!

5. May Lord Shiva fulfill all your wishes and bless you with abundant prosperity this year as the auspicious month of Sawan starts. Happy Sawan!

6. Om Namah Shiva... May the start of this auspicious month overcome all your fears and help you prosper. Happy Sawan!

7. As the auspicious month of Sawan starts may you and your family receive abundant blessings from Lord Shiva. Happy Sawan 2020!

Also read | Did You Know That Ramayan's 'Ram' Arun Govil Also Played Lord Shiva In A Film? Details

8. Happy Sawan 2020! As this month starts may Lord Shiva give you the strength to cross every hurdle in your life and also bless you with good health and prosperity.

9. May Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva guide you as this holy month starts. Happy Sawan 2020!

10. As the holy month of Sawan starts, may all your wishes come true and may Lord Shiva bless you with abundant happiness. Happy Sawan 2020!

11. May the glory of Lord Shiva banish all your worries and help you overcome your fears. As this holy month starts, may your family be blessed with happiness and prosperity. Happy Sawan 2020!

Also read | Ajay Devgn Wears His Love And Devotion To Lord Shiva On His Sleeve And This Is Proof

Also read | Tahira Kashyap Posts Picture Of Lord Shiva, Asks 'Did You Notice Too?'