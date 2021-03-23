Shaheed Diwas: All About The History And Significance Of Martyr's Day

India celebrates Shaheed Diwas on March 23rd every year. The day commemorates three freedom fighters of India including Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev, who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India. Bhagat Singh, Rajguru and Sukhdev are considered to be socialist revolutionaries of their times, who serve as an inspiration to many Indians. Read on to know more about Shaheed Diwas history and significance.

About Shaheed Diwas History

Shaheed Diwas date falls on March 23 every year. On March 23, 1931, the three freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were hanged to death in Lahore (Pakistan) jail. They were arrested for their involvement in the Lahore conspiracy during the British rule in India, later they received the death penalty for the same. After Lala Lajpat Rai's death in November 1928, Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, Sukhdev and others vowed to avenge his death as Rai was a respected leader in India's freedom movement.

They plotted to kill James A Scott, who was the Superintendent of Police in the British Raj, as he had ordered the lathi charge where Lala Lajpat Rai eventually got injured and passed away due to the injuries. However, the trio killed John P Saunders, an Assistant Superintendent of Police, instead of James A Scott, due to mistaken identity. They were later charged for the murder of Saunders, and sentenced to death. India commemorates the sacrifice of these brave Indian men for the freedom of India.

Shaheed Diwas significance

Shaheed Diwas is observed twice in India, once on January 30, when the father of our nation Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated, and on March 23 for the Bravehearts who were hanged by the British on this day. India observes a two-minute silence at 11 AM in memory of the Indian martyrs. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, March 23 paid homage to the Indian freedom fighters Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru. He stated that their sacrifice will remain as an inspiration for every generation of the country.

Shaheed Diwas quotes

"If yet your blood does not rage, then it is water that flows in your veins. For what is the flush of youth, if it is not of service to the motherland." – Chandrashekhar Azad

"Sarfaroshi Ki Tamanna Ab Hamare Dil Me Hai, Dekhna Hai Zor Kitna Baazu-E-Kaatil Me Hai!"

“It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill ideas.” - Shaheed Bhagat Singh

“They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.” - Shaheed Bhagat Singh

“Inquilab Zindabad” - Shaheed Bhagat Singh

