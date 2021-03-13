Shani Amavasya 2021: Date, Time, Significance, History And Why Is This Day Important

Quick links:
Amavasya in means the lunar phase of the new moon in Sanskrit. Shani Amavasya is a moonless night which is of great significance to the Hindu Calendar. This year, Shani Amavasya will fall twice, one on March 13th 2021 and the second one on December 4th, 2021. Here is more information about the date, time, significance and other important details about Shani Amavasya.
Amavasya will start on March 12th, 2021 and will end on March 13th, 2021. Since udaya tithi will fall on March 13th the lunar phase night will be observed on Saturday. In the Hindu calendar, Saturday is a da that is dedicated to Shani God, hence it is called Shani Amavasya. It is also referred to as Phalgun Amavasya. The next Shani Amavasya will fall on December 04th, 2021 (Saturday). Amavasya started at 3 PM on March 12th, 2021 and will end at 3:51 PM on March 13th, 2021.
Generally, on Shani Amavasya, people observe fast and pray to God for prosperity and success. It is also seen that people perform puja and donate food. Shani Amavasya puja can help one get rid of pitra dosh and kaalsarp dosh.
As per beliefs, puja must be performed for the peace of departed souls of one’s ancestors. On this day, a special puja for Lord Shani is also performed to help get rid of the negative effects of Saturn. Worshipping the moon on this day helps with good fortune, prosperity and spirituality.