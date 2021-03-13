Shani Amavasya 2021: Date, Time, Significance, History And Why Is This Day Important

Amavasya in means the lunar phase of the new moon in Sanskrit. Shani Amavasya is a moonless night which is of great significance to the Hindu Calendar. This year, Shani Amavasya will fall twice, one on March 13th 2021 and the second one on December 4th, 2021. Here is more information about the date, time, significance and other important details about Shani Amavasya.

Shani Amavasya 2021

Shani Amavasya date and time

Amavasya will start on March 12th, 2021 and will end on March 13th, 2021. Since udaya tithi will fall on March 13th the lunar phase night will be observed on Saturday. In the Hindu calendar, Saturday is a da that is dedicated to Shani God, hence it is called Shani Amavasya. It is also referred to as Phalgun Amavasya. The next Shani Amavasya will fall on December 04th, 2021 (Saturday). Amavasya started at 3 PM on March 12th, 2021 and will end at 3:51 PM on March 13th, 2021.

Shani Amavasya history

In India’s national civil calendar, Phalguna month is the 12th month of the year. It corresponds with February and March in the Gregrorian calendar. In Luni-Solar calendars, the month of Phalgun may begin on either the new moon or the full moon around the same time of the year. It is however the 12th month of the year.

This implies Phalguni Amavasya or the Shani Amavasya is the last Amavasya of the year, as per the Hindu calendar. Which makes it a special event. Read on to know the significance of the day.

Shani Amavasya significance

Shani Amavasya is considered as an inauspicious day as it is believed that negative forces are the strongest on the Amavasya. It is also believed that on this day, departed family members come down to earth to meet their children and descendants.

Puja

Generally, on Shani Amavasya, people observe fast and pray to God for prosperity and success. It is also seen that people perform puja and donate food. Shani Amavasya puja can help one get rid of pitra dosh and kaalsarp dosh.

As per beliefs, puja must be performed for the peace of departed souls of one’s ancestors. On this day, a special puja for Lord Shani is also performed to help get rid of the negative effects of Saturn. Worshipping the moon on this day helps with good fortune, prosperity and spirituality.