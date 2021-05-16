Shankaracharya Jayanti 2021: Know The History And Significance Of This Day

Adi Shankara is one of India's renowned philosophers. Shankaracharya Jayanti is marked to commemorate this great philosopher's birth anniversary. Shankaracharya Jayanti date falls on May 17, 2021. His birth anniversary is observed on Shukla Paksha Panchami Tithi of the Vaishakha month. According to the Gregorian calendar, his birthday falls in the month of April or May. Here is everything one needs to about Shankaracharya Jayanti significance and history.

Shankaracharya Jayanti significance

Adi Shankara was born in Kalady, Kerala and the official record of his birth date is not available. he passed away when he was 32-years-old. He is credited for the revival of the Hindu culture which was on the verge of getting extinct. The doctrine he penned writing about the importance of Hinduism and wherein he has explained the Vedas is called Advaita Vedanata. Adi Shankara, Madhava and Ramanuja are known for contributing towards bringing back the importance of Hinduism. Their preachings are still practised by other ardent followers and sects. They are also deemed of great importance in Hindu philosophy.

According to a report by Ganeshaspeaks.com, his parents were devotees of Lord Shiva and he is believed to be an incarnation of the Lord after he was the answer to his parents' prayers for a child. He had to convince his parents a lot to allow him to take the vow of celibacy. Legend also says that once while bathing in a river, he was attacked by a crocodile and he pleaded to his mother to save him but his mother could not. He also asked her for the last time about celibacy and she reluctantly agreed. After he got the approval, he started reciting the mantras to attain celibacy and he was saved from the reptile. During his short life span, he travelled the entire nation and went on to preach the values of Hinduism.

Apart from his vast knowledge regarding philosophy, he was a great poet. He composed several devotional prayers in his lifespan as well. Nirvana Shalkam, Soundarya Lahari and Sivananda Lahari are some of his notable and most popular compositions. he also has penned his opinion on his understanding of the Bhagwat Gita, Brahma Sutras and the Upanishads. He also has written 23 books wherein he has explained in depth the concept of undivided Bramha. He is also known for erecting monasteries in India which are located in Sringeri, Kashmir, Puri and Dwaraka.

