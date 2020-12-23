Share Market Holidays In April 2021 At NSE, BSE, MCX And NCDEX

Share Market is an ever-going business around the world. The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are two key places in the market. If you are a trader or beginner in the market then you should understand that planning is the most pivotal thing. So before investing, one should know about the share market holidays in April in the coming year.

Also Read | Share Market Holidays In July 2021: Check Out The List Of Holidays In BSE & NSE

Share Market Holidays in April 2021

Trading Equity NSE holidays and BSE holidays are most in the month of April in 2021. There are four holidays in the fourth month. It is due to different occasions and special days. The off time will be followed by Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment.

2021 Stock Market Holidays list in April

Thursday, April 02, 2021 – Ram Navami

Monday, April 06, 2021 – Mahavir Jayanti

Friday, April 10, 2021 – Good Friday

Tuesday, April 14, 2021 – Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

Also Read | Share Market Holidays In August 2021: Check Out The List Of Holidays For Traders

Share market holidays list for Commodity Derivatives Segment in April

Besides NSE holidays and BSE Holidays, traders have to keep an eye on the vacant time for the Commodity Segment at Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX). The stock market holidays in the MCX and NCDEX vary from NSE holidays and BSE holidays. People can find the trading is open in the evening session for different holidays.

DAY DATE OCCASION MORNING SESSION (9 AM TO 5 PM) EVENING SESSION (5 PM TO 11:30 / 11: 55 PM) Thursday April 02 Ram Navami Closed Open Monday April 06 Mahavir Jayanti Closed Open Friday April 10 Good Friday Closed Closed Tuesday April 16 Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti Closed Open

Also Read | Share Market Holidays In September 2021: Take A Look At BSE & NSE Holidays In Coming Year

All Stock Market Holidays in 2021

Republic Day: January 26, 2021, Tuesday

Mahashivratri: March 11, 2021, Thursday

Holi: March 29, 2021, Monday

Maharashtra Day: May 01, 2021, Saturday

7Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)May 13,2021Thursday

Bakri Id: July 21, 2021, Wednesday

Independence Day: August 15, 2021, Sunday

Muharram: August 19, 2021, Thursday

Ganesh Chaturthi: September 10, 2021, Friday

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 02, 2021, Saturday

Dussehra: October 15, 2021, Friday

Diwali * Laxmi Pujan: November 04, 2021, Thursday

Diwali Balipratipada: November 05, 2021, Friday

Gurunanak Jayanti: November 19, 2021, Friday

Christmas: December 25, 2021, Saturday

Also Read | Share Market Holidays In October 2021: Here Is The List Of Holidays Of NSE & BSE