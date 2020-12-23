Last Updated:

Share Market Holidays In April 2021 At NSE, BSE, MCX And NCDEX

Share market holidays in April 2021 consist of four days, being the most in the year. Check out the dates, days, and occasions. Read to know more details.

Written By
Shakir Khan
share market holidays in april

Share Market is an ever-going business around the world. The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are two key places in the market. If you are a trader or beginner in the market then you should understand that planning is the most pivotal thing. So before investing, one should know about the share market holidays in April in the coming year.

Share Market Holidays in April 2021

Trading Equity NSE holidays and BSE holidays are most in the month of April in 2021. There are four holidays in the fourth month. It is due to different occasions and special days. The off time will be followed by Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment.

2021 Stock Market Holidays list in April

  • Thursday, April 02, 2021 – Ram Navami
  • Monday, April 06, 2021 – Mahavir Jayanti
  • Friday, April 10, 2021 – Good Friday
  • Tuesday, April 14, 2021 – Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti

Share market holidays list for Commodity Derivatives Segment in April

Besides NSE holidays and BSE Holidays, traders have to keep an eye on the vacant time for the Commodity Segment at Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX). The stock market holidays in the MCX and NCDEX vary from NSE holidays and BSE holidays. People can find the trading is open in the evening session for different holidays. 

DAY DATE OCCASION MORNING SESSION (9 AM TO 5 PM) EVENING SESSION (5 PM TO 11:30 / 11: 55 PM)
Thursday April 02 Ram Navami Closed

Open
Monday April 06 Mahavir Jayanti Closed Open
Friday April 10 Good Friday Closed Closed
Tuesday April 16 Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti Closed Open

All Stock Market Holidays in 2021

  • Republic Day: January 26, 2021, Tuesday
  • Mahashivratri: March 11, 2021, Thursday
  • Holi: March 29, 2021, Monday
  • Maharashtra Day: May 01, 2021, Saturday
  • 7Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id)May 13,2021Thursday
  • Bakri Id: July 21, 2021, Wednesday
  • Independence Day: August 15, 2021, Sunday
  • Muharram: August 19, 2021, Thursday
  • Ganesh Chaturthi: September 10, 2021, Friday
  • Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti: October 02, 2021, Saturday
  • Dussehra: October 15, 2021, Friday
  • Diwali * Laxmi Pujan: November 04, 2021, Thursday
  • Diwali Balipratipada: November 05, 2021, Friday
  • Gurunanak Jayanti: November 19, 2021, Friday
  • Christmas: December 25, 2021, Saturday

