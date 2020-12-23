Share Market Holidays In April 2021 At NSE, BSE, MCX And NCDEX

Quick links:
Share Market is an ever-going business around the world. The National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) are two key places in the market. If you are a trader or beginner in the market then you should understand that planning is the most pivotal thing. So before investing, one should know about the share market holidays in April in the coming year.
Trading Equity NSE holidays and BSE holidays are most in the month of April in 2021. There are four holidays in the fourth month. It is due to different occasions and special days. The off time will be followed by Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment, and SLB Segment.
Besides NSE holidays and BSE Holidays, traders have to keep an eye on the vacant time for the Commodity Segment at Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd (MCX) and National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Limited (NCDEX). The stock market holidays in the MCX and NCDEX vary from NSE holidays and BSE holidays. People can find the trading is open in the evening session for different holidays.
|DAY
|DATE
|OCCASION
|MORNING SESSION (9 AM TO 5 PM)
|EVENING SESSION (5 PM TO 11:30 / 11: 55 PM)
|Thursday
|April 02
|Ram Navami
|Closed
|
Open
|Monday
|April 06
|Mahavir Jayanti
|Closed
|Open
|Friday
|April 10
|Good Friday
|Closed
|Closed
|Tuesday
|April 16
|Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti
|Closed
|Open
