Share Market Holidays In February 2021: Take A Look At BSE & NSE Holidays In Coming Year

Every year, the list of stock market holidays is published by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The share market holidays list is published to notify the traders of dates on which the markets will remain closed, and thus, no trade activities can happen on the same. The NSE and BSE operate five days a week, excluding Saturday and Sunday. All trade activities take place from Monday to Friday. Apart from the weekends, festivals in India also account for share market holidays. Read on to know more about the share market holidays in February.

Share Market Holidays in February

According to the Georgian calendar followed by India, February is the second month of the year. In 2021, there are no stock market holidays in February. On the contrary, there are six holidays in the subsequent months of March and April. The two stock market holidays fall on the festivals of Mahashivratri and Holi in March. The four next holidays fall in April, on the occasions of Good Friday, Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Jayanti, Ram Navami and Mahavir Jayanti. Check out the dates for the festival holidays in the coming year below.

Share Market Holidays List

Republic Day: January 26, 2021, Tuesday

Mahashivratri: March 11, 2021, Thursday

Holi: March 29, 2021, Monday

Good Friday: April 02, 2021, Friday

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti: April 14, 2021, Wednesday

Ram Navami: April 21, 2021, Wednesday

7Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id): May 13, 2021, Thursday

Bakri Id: July 21, 2021, Wednesday

Muharram: August 19, 2021, Thursday

Ganesh Chaturthi: September 10, 2021, Friday

Dussehra: October 15, 2021, Friday

Diwali * Laxmi Pujan: November 04, 2021, Thursday

Diwali Balipratipada: November 05, 2021, Friday

Gurunanak Jayanti: November 19, 2021, Friday

Trading sections within the share market

The share market has different trading sections. In addition to the holidays for Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment, the share market also has a distinct holiday section for the Commodity Derivatives Segment. It is recommended for the traders to keep a track of the Commodity Derivatives Segment, as one can find the share market open for trade activities during the evening sessions of the specified holidays.

