Share Market Holidays In June 2021: Check Out The List Of Holidays For Traders

Every year, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) allot several holidays and during these holidays, the market remains shut and traders are not able to trade in the share market. NSE and BSE work five days a week- Monday to Friday and every Saturday and Sunday is a holiday for the entire market.

If you’re are a new trader, it is important to keep track of share market holidays. Thus, here we’ve got you an official list of the share market holidays in the month of June 2021.

Share Market holidays list in June 2021

Check out the List of Stock Market Holidays in June

June is the sixth month according to the Georgian calendar. For important holidays, India follows the Georgian calendar. The holidays are followed by the Equity Segment, Equity Derivative Segment and SLB Segment in the share market. The Commodity Derivatives Segment’s holidays might vary from the others. Unfortunately, there are no holidays in the month of June. However, we have got you the list of holidays for the rest of the months.

July 21- Bakri Id

August 19- Muharram

September 10- Ganesh Chaturthi

October 15- Dussehra

November 4- Diwali

November 5- Diwali Bali Pratipada

November 19- Guru Nanak Jayanti

What is National Stock Exchange?

According to Bankbazaar.com, NSE is an Indian stock exchange that introduced the computerised trading system in India. It was established in 1992 and is located in Mumbai, Maharashtra. NSE marked the beginning of de-materialised electronic exchange in the country. Vikram Limaye is currently the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NSE. The list of 2021 NSE holidays is out and it witnesses thirteen holidays in total.

What is Bombay Stock Exchange?

According to the Bankbazzar.com, BSE was introduced in 1875. However, it gained popularity for its faster transaction processing. BSE is located at Dalal Street in Mumbai. It is Asia’s oldest stock exchange and the world’s 10th largest stock exchange. BSE is an ideal platform for Indian companies to make money. Justice Vikramjit Sen is currently serving as the Chairman of the BSE and Ashishkumar Chauhan is the Managing Director and Chief Executive officer of BSE.

Image Source: Shutterstock

