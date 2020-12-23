Share Market Holidays In May: Check Out All The Important Dates Of The Month

The new year of 2021 is approaching soon which means there will be a new set of holidays allotted and kept aside for the new year. The Share Market will also remain closed on many days as National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) keeps aside many days as a holiday for many occasions

These days are decided in advance and are usually days of national importance or days on which the country will remain shut. Stock Market holidays are important for businessmen and people who invest in the stocks. Take a look at the Share Market Holidays list and a closer look especially on Share Market Holidays in May:

Share Market Holidays in May

Share Market Holidays in May aren't many in the upcoming year of 2021. These dates are also NSE holidays and BSE holidays date. Have a look:

Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) - 13 May 2021

Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) is also called "Festival of Breaking the Fast" and is a festival that is celebrated by Muslims worldwide. This day falls on a Thursday in 2021. Thus, 13 May is a - Trading Holidays For Equity (NSE & BSE) and the slot timings might be different for Trading Equity. For Trading Holidays for Commodity, this day does not count as a holiday.

Maharashtra Day - May 01 2020

This day falls on a Friday and is a Trading Holidays for Commodity. Thus, the market will be closed in the morning but will open in the evening. This day celebrates the formation of the state of Maharashtra. There will be many parades and speeches on this day.

Other Share Market Holidays in 2021