Shavuot 2021: See The Dishes And Their Recipes To Be Followed On This Day

Shavuot celebrates the wheat harvest season in Israel. The festival is sometimes referred to as ‘Pentecost’ due to its timing after the Greek Passover. This year Shavuot will be celebrated on May 17, 2021. It is customary to eat dairy food on the day of Shavuot, here are some of the recipes and menu ideas for this day.

Shavuot recipes

Crustless Cheese and Vegetable Quiche

Crustless Cheese and Vegetable Quiche are often dubbed as Egg Souffle. This is a kosher dish as a combination of frittata and a tartlet that is made of sans crust. The dish is filled with mushrooms and has toppings of tomatoes. It is often served with fresh bagels and fruit salad.

Image: Shutterstock

Carrot Cake

Carrot cake is one of the favourite dishes of kids on the day of Shavuot. The cake can be easily prepared with cream cheese frosting and carrot fillings on top of it. Some people also use vanilla buttercream frosting instead of cheese cream to get a new taste. Similar ingredients used to make a cake are used here like flour, cinnamon, ginger, canola oil, maple syrup, large eggs, bits of vanilla extract trimmed carrots are used to make this dish.

Image: Shutterstock

Overbaked salmon with pistachio nuts

Overbaked Salmon is one of the most popular dishes of the day of Shavuot. It contains bread crumbs, finely chopped pistachio nuts, buttermilk, and ground thyme. About 1-inch thick salmon fillets are also added to the dish. It is advised to season the salmon fillets with salt and pepper and dip the non-skin side of salmon fillets in the buttermilk and then dip the salmon in the panko mixture.

Image: Shutterstock

Shavuot menu

Shavuot menu can have dishes from lettuce salad to heirloom tomato salad with goat cheese and arugula. Shavuot usually contains dishes that can be made from dairy products. The following is a list of dishes that can be served in both lunch or dinner.

Lettuce salad with dried tomatoes and Pecans

Lemon herb with baked halibut fillets

Green beans with pecans and date syrup

Cheescake

Blintz souffle

Heirloom tomato salad with goat cheese and arugula

Crustless cheese and vegetable quiche

Overbaked salmon with roasted pistachio nuts

Carrot cake

Promo Image: Shutterstock