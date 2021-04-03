Sheetala Ashtami 2021 Date: Why Is It Important To Learn About Maa Sheetala?

Goddess Sheetala is widely worshipped in the Northern states of India. She is said to be the incarnation of Goddess Parvati who emerged from the fire during the sacrificial fire ceremony (Havan) that was performed by the Gods. The Goddess is described as having four hands with one holding a dustpan, another broom while also dawning neem leaves and a water pitcher. Sheetala Ashtami typically falls in the midst of summer and monsoon and has a scientific reasoning behind it, too. Here's everything you need to know about Sheetala Ashtami 2021 date and the religious rites associated with this day.

Sheetala Ashtami 2021 Date

Also known as Basoda 2021, this day falls on Sunday, April 4 this time at 04:12 am and ends on the following day i.e. Monday, April 5 at 02:59 am. On this day, devotees observe Basoda puja and choose to eat stale and simple food as an ode to the Devi. It is commonly believed that Goddess Sheetala plays an important role in warding off the outbreak of diseases such as chickenpox, smallpox, measles, etc. and therefore, it is advised to avoid spicy and freshly cooked food once in a while in our diet.

The Basoda puja is held to pray to the Goddess to guard us and our families against heat-borne diseases. Devotees typically visit the Sheetala Mata temple to offer Bhog (food) and water. Typically, the items that are meant for offering include - Haldi, Kumkum, akshat, coconut, flowers, banana, kalava, chunri and kajal. As per rituals, devotees adorn the Devi with haldi (turmeric) and bajra (pearl millet), and gather around to listen to the ‘Basoda Vrat Katha.’

Sheetala Ashtami Significance

Sheetala Saptami significance still remains strong today, as people have noticed that the belief also stays true to science. As Sheetala Saptami falls in the midst of summer and monsoon, during which a tropical country like India suffers from humidity, foods that are condensed with heat and spices only worsen the state of the body and is harder to digest. The name Sheetal itself means cool or cold, depicting that our state of body and mind should be calming this season. As a result, people believe in having simple food for at least a day.

