Sheetala Ashtami Wishes & Images To Send To Your Loved Ones During These Challenging Times

Predominantly celebrated in the northern states of India, Sheetala Ashtami honours the feminine power of Shakti and her incarnation, Goddess Sheetala. As per the legend, Maa Sheetala is said to have emerged through Goddess Shakti during the sacrificial fire ceremony (Havan) that was performed by the Gods. Upon arrival, the Goddess cured the illness that was spreading like wildfire across the world due to the fever-deity Jwarasura. Today, we can truly resonate with this mythology due to the recent turn of events surrounding the COVID-19 virus. To commemorate this day, let us pray for the good health of ourselves and others and share these Happy Sheetala Ashtami images and wishes to our loved ones.

Happy Sheetala Ashtami Wishes

The festival of Basoda is here to remind us of the importance of eating cold food and healthy living. Let's collectively seek the blessings of Maa Sheetla for a healthy tomorrow.

On the occasion of Basoda, let us pray for the health and happiness of our loved ones from Maa Sheetla.

The recent pandemic truly made us realise the significance of Goddess Sheetala in our lives. On this day, I pray for your health and happiness to the most powerful Goddess.

Sheetala means the one who brings coolness and calmness in life-threatening situations. Now more than ever, we must realise the importance of the Goddess. Happy Sheetala Ashtami 2021!

May you always be blessed with the best of health and spirits by Maa Sheetala…. Wishing a very Happy Sheetala Ashtami to you.

May the grace of the Goddess Sheetala keep enlightening your lives and bless you always.

On the auspicious occasion of Sheetala Ashtami, create beautiful memories of celebration and appreciate the importance of healthy living.

It is time to welcome Maa Sheetala, the beautiful incarnation of Maa Shakti, and celebrate for all the glory and blessing – she has blessed us throughout the year! Let’s make this day a memorable one!

Please accept my warm greetings for the upcoming Sheetala Ashtami 2021. Stay safe and have fun with your family and friends. May the blessings of Maa Sheetala always be with you.

Days are blissful, mornings are more colourful nowadays. Nature seems to have put on a new look as Maa Sheetala is all set to bless us once again. Happy Sheetala Ashtami wishes!

Let go of all your worries. Put a smile back on your face because Goddess Sheetala has arrived to protect us from all diseases and troubles. Happy Sheetala Ashtami wishes!

Sheetala Ashtami is an occasion of love, appreciation and most importantly, simplicity. May Maa Sheetala add more years to your life and bless you with the best of health.

Happy Sheetala Ashtami Images

