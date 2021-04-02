Sheetala Saptami 2021 Date: History And Significance Of Maa Sheetala

Predominantly celebrated in the northern states of India, Sheetala Saptami honours the feminine power of Shakti and her incarnation, Goddess Sheetala. This Hindu festival is typically celebrated after Holi on Krishna Paksha Ashtami. Traditionally, people consume stale food that is cooked a day before during this day as per a belief.

Sheetala Saptami 2021 date and puja traditions

Sheetala Saptami 2021 date falls on April 3 this time. As for Sheetala Ashtami, this day begins on Sunday, April 4 and ends on the next day I.e. Monday, April 5. The tithi begins at 04:12 am on the first day and ends at 02:59 am the following day. Celebrations for this festival may vary from household to household but most commonly, traditions include visiting the Sheetala Mata temple in the morning to offer Bhog or food and water. Typically, the items that are meant for offering include - Haldi, Kumkum, akshat, coconut, flowers, banana, kalava, chunri and kajal.

Sheetala Saptami puja is held to pray to the Goddess to guard us and our families against heat-borne diseases. It is commonly believed that Goddess Sheetala plays an important role in warding off the outbreak of diseases such as chickenpox, smallpox, measles, etc. This is also the reason why devotees do not venture into cooking or eating fresh food on this day. Sheetala Saptami puja is completed with ending prayers or aarti, as we call it.

Sheetala Saptami History and Significance

As per the legend, Maa Sheetala is said to be an incarnation of Goddess Parvati and emerged through her during the sacrificial fire ceremony (Havan) that was performed by the Gods. The Goddess is described as having four hands with one holding a dustpan, another broom while also dawning neem leaves and a water pitcher. While the former two signify cleanliness, the pitcher emphasises the importance of water for life on Earth while neem equates to medicinal properties. At the time of the Havan, a demon going by the name of Jwarasura also came to life after a bead of Lord Shiva's sweat fell to the ground. Jwarasura is known as the fever-deity who went onto spread diseases around the world and harm humanity. Maa Sheetala later came to the rescue and cured the illness.

Sheetala Saptami significance still remains strong today, as people have noticed that the belief also stays true to science. As Sheetala Saptami falls in the midst of summer and monsoon, during which a country like India suffers from humidity, foods that are condensed with heat and spices only worsen the state of the body and is harder to digest. The name Sheetal itself means cool or cold, depicting that our state of body and mind should be calming this season. As a result, people believe in having simple food for at least a day.

