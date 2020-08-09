Shital Satam 2020: History, Significance And Rituals Performed On This Holy Day

Shitala Satam is a festival celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm and zeal across India, especially in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. The custom of Shitala Satam is similar to that of ‘Basoda’ and ‘Sheetala Ashtami’ which is observed just after Holi in the northern parts of India. In Gujarat, Shitala Satam is observed a day before Krishna Janmashtami. According to the Gujarati calendar, Shitala Satam 2020 falls on August 10, this year. Here’s everything that you need to know about the history and significance of the festival.

Shitala Satam History

According to religious beliefs, Shitala Satam is dedicated to Goddess Shitala. The Goddess carries a ‘Kalash’ and a ‘broom’ in her hand. Legends say that around 33 crore Gods and Goddesses reside in the Kalash of Mata Shitala. It is a day considered very significant in the Gujarati calendar. Families, especially in Gujarat, observe Shitala Satam rituals to obtain the blessings from the goddess. According to mythology, it is believed that Goddess Shitala protects her devotees from health-related problems like measles and chickenpox.

Shitala Satam Vrat

On this day, devotees observe Shitala Satam Vrat which falls on the seventh fortnight of the month of Shravana. Devotees also perform morning puja after bathing in cold water. The most significant ritual observed by Gujarati families on this day is that don’t light the fire to cook food. Instead, it is considered mandatory to consume stale food on this day. Hence, food is prepared the previous day, which is also known as Randhan Chhath. All the families prepare special food that will be sufficient for the next day.

Shitala Satam Date and Puja Timings

Shitala Satam On Monday, August 10, 2020

Shitala Satam Puja Timings: 06.42 am to 07.05 pm

Duration: 12 Hours 22 mins

Randhan Chhath: Sunday, August 9, 2020

Saptami Tithi Starts: 06.42 am on August 10, 2020

Saptami Tithi Ends: 09.06 am on August 11, 2020

