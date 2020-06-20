Short Father's Day Messages To Send To Your Father On This Special Day

Every third Sunday of June is celebrated as father's day in India. This year, Father’s day 2020 will be celebrated on June 21, 2020. The day is celebrated in honour of fatherhood and paternal bonds. It is also celebrated to appreciate the role of a father in a person's life.

The day was first celebrated in the USA in 1910 to compliment days like Mother’s day, siblings day and grandparents’ day. Father’s day is usually celebrated by giving gifts and greetings to father. A lot of people wish their father by sending them lovely messages, greetings or short father’s day messages. Here are some of the best short father’s day messages to send your dad.

Short father's day messages

Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone very special to be a dad. Happy Father’s day 2020

Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful daddy. Thanks for always being there for us.

I am so lucky to have you as my dad. Thanks for being so wonderful!

Out of all the dads in the world, I think we got the best one! Happy father’s day 2020.

Thanks for giving me so much love, attention, and care. You truly are the best Daddy! Happy father’s day 2020

Happy father’s day to the best dad in the world!

Dad, you are my hero and my role model. Thanks for being here for me and being a great example.

Thank you for being there every day with all the love an help I have ever needed. Happy father’s day to you dad!

You’re the best, Dad. I love you!

I’m so proud to be your son. Happy father’s day 2020

God gave me such a good gift when he gave me you for a father.

Thank you for the example you set and for your leadership in our family. Happy father’s day, Dad!

I have learned everything required to live a good life from you! Thank you for always being there dad! Happy Father’s Day!

Happy Father’s Day! I might be taller than you now but I still look up to you. Love you Dad!

Sending you heartfelt appreciation on Father’s Day. It’s the least I can do considering all the grey hairs I’ve caused you.

Happy father's day 2020