Short Jokes Of The Day For Kids That Will Make Them Smile And Brighten Your Day

International Joke Day falls halfway through the year. It falls on July 1 every year and is observed to spread smiles and happiness. Jokes also help in relaxing you and de-stress from any work pressure. Jokes are also a great way to bond with others, especially little kids. Little kids love listening to jokes and moreover, they love telling it to people around them, to make them laugh. Read these funny short jokes that you could share ahead with kids and make them laugh.

International Joke Day 2020: Short jokes of the day for kids

How do all the oceans say hello to each other? They wave!

What did one wall say to the other wall? I’ll meet you at the corner!

What do you call a bear with no teeth? A gummy bear!

What do you call cheese that isn’t yours? Nacho cheese!

Where do cows go for entertainment? To the moo-vies!

What do you call a cow with no legs? Ground beef!

Why did the chicken cross the playground? To get to the other slide

Where did the king keep his armies? In his sleevies!

What do you call a man with a large flatfish on his head? Ray!

Source: carmenann1987/Instagram

Also Read: Lizzo Says 'we're All Winners' In Her Speech After Bagging Award At BET Awards 2020; Watch

Knock knock. Who’s there? A little old lady? A little old lady who? I didn’t know you could yodel!

If April showers bring Mayflowers, what do Mayflowers bring? Pilgrims!

How can you tell if an elephant has been in your refrigerator? By the footprints in the butter!

What is the difference between elephants and grapes? Grapes are purple.

What did the frog order for lunch? A burger and a diet croak!

What do you call the horse that lives next door? Your neighbour!

What do you call a pig that knows karate? A pork chop!

What's black and white, black and white, black and white? A penguin rolling down a hill!

Also Read: Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Step Out For Date To Celebrate Former's New Billionaire Status

Funny Knock-knock jokes for kids

Knock, knock. -Who's there? Boo. -Boo who? Please don't cry. It's only a joke

Knock, knock. -Who's there? Tank. -Tank who? You're welcome!

Also Read: Anne Hathaway Remembers When Hugh Jackman Made Her Believe That Hosting Oscars Was Easy

Knock, knock. -Who's there? Owls say. -Owls say who? Yep.

Also Read: Charles Randolph To Make Directorial Debut With Film On COVID-19 Set In Wuhan, China