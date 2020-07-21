Shravan Wishes And Messages To Send Your Loved Ones And Family On This Auspicious Day

The holy month of "Shravan" or "Hariyali Amavasya" in Hinduism is the fifth month according to the Hindu lunar calendar and is called Shravan. This time of the year is considered auspicious and that Sawan Somwar Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Here are some Shravan wishes and messages to send your loved ones to wish them Happy Shravan 2020.

May Lord Shiva give you and your family a lot of power and strength during such times. May this time bring in happiness and peace. Wishing you and your family Happy Shravan 2020!

In times like these, I pray that Lord Shiva to bestow all his love upon you. Stay Happy! Hope my Shravan wishes come with a lot of peace and happiness.

May the glory of Lord Shiva vanish all the troubles in your life. May these wishes for Shravan bring in a ray of hope and prosperity.

The mere utterance of OM Namah Shivaya with utmost devotion is all and enough to make you feel the power of God within you. Happy Shravan to you and God bless your family.

During this time, “Om Namah Shivaya” is the only chant on our mind. May this help us stay healthy and keep us away from negativity. Lord Shiva will shower his blessings on you. Happy Shravan!

May Lord Shiva shower lots of love and keep you and your family in the pink of health.

May Lord Shiva make us even stronger and help us overcome all the negativity in life. Happy Shravan!

Shravan is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar (both Purnimant and Amanta). During this month, devotees and people in huge numbers worship Lord Shiva and his consort, Mata Parvati. It is also considered to be very holy and marks the beginning of the Chaturmas. Devotees keep a vrat (fast) on every Monday and Tuesday or Monday/Tuesday during the holy month. When Amavasya falls on a Monday, it is called “Somvati Amavasya”. On July 20, Somvati Amavasya fell a Monday, and many across the country performed pooja at home and lit diyas.

I wish you joy, harmony and prosperity. May Lord Shiva give you and your family a lot of happiness.

The only wish for this year is to overcome all the problems and live a healthy and safe living. Happiest wishes for Shravan.

A day of hope, a day filled with lots of positivity. May this holy month conquer love and defeat all the sadness.

Chant “Om Namah Shivaya” and stay healthy and away from negativity. Lord Shiva will shower his blessings on you. Happy Sawan#Shravan2020 #HarHarMahadev #Mahadev #omnamahshivay pic.twitter.com/87l1PKTLuD — Nirav Babariya (@Nirav9599) July 20, 2020

May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Shravan !

#Shravan #Shravan2020 pic.twitter.com/Hiw4PD7kga — Dattatraya 🇮🇳 (@DYermule) July 21, 2020

