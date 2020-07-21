Shravan Wishes And Messages To Send Your Loved Ones And Family On This Auspicious Day

Quick links:
The holy month of "Shravan" or "Hariyali Amavasya" in Hinduism is the fifth month according to the Hindu lunar calendar and is called Shravan. This time of the year is considered auspicious and that Sawan Somwar Vrat is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Here are some Shravan wishes and messages to send your loved ones to wish them Happy Shravan 2020.
Shravan is the fifth month of the Hindu lunar calendar (both Purnimant and Amanta). During this month, devotees and people in huge numbers worship Lord Shiva and his consort, Mata Parvati. It is also considered to be very holy and marks the beginning of the Chaturmas. Devotees keep a vrat (fast) on every Monday and Tuesday or Monday/Tuesday during the holy month. When Amavasya falls on a Monday, it is called “Somvati Amavasya”. On July 20, Somvati Amavasya fell a Monday, and many across the country performed pooja at home and lit diyas.
Its an incredibly rare phenomenon after 20 years Somavati Amavasya ( New Moon Day) falling on first Monday of Shravan...— MaverickⓂ️ (@WhiteRabbit111) July 20, 2020
Aum Namah Shivay: || 🙏🏻#NewMoonDay #Shravan #Shiva #Adiyogi #Somvati #Amavasya pic.twitter.com/afoWSVsYZ9
Chant “Om Namah Shivaya” and stay healthy and away from negativity. Lord Shiva will shower his blessings on you. Happy Sawan#Shravan2020 #HarHarMahadev #Mahadev #omnamahshivay pic.twitter.com/87l1PKTLuD— Nirav Babariya (@Nirav9599) July 20, 2020
May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Shravan !— Dattatraya 🇮🇳 (@DYermule) July 21, 2020
#Shravan #Shravan2020 pic.twitter.com/Hiw4PD7kga
