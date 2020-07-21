Shravan Fast 2020: Here Are All Dos And Don'ts To Observe During This Auspicious Month

According to the Hindu calendar, the first of the monsoon rains is known as the Shravan month. This month is devoted to Lord Shiva and devotees of Lord Shiva follow the Shravan Somvar fast on Mondays. Some also observe a fast on Tuesdays, which is known as the Mangala Gauri vrat.

As per the Hindu traditions, the month of Shravan is considered to be holy and those who follow the Shravan fast are blessed with success, successful marriage, wealth and prosperity. Shravan fast 2020 starts from July 6, 2020, and will go on till August 19, 2020. Those who fast during this auspicious month have to be careful about a few things. Here is everything you need to know about Shravan fast 2020.

Also Read: Somavati Amavasya 2020: All About Significance, Date & Timings Of This Holy Day

About Shravan fast 2020

Source: Inspired Images/Pixabay

Every Monday, the person who fasts during the month of Shravan is supposed to perform Abhishek on the Shivalinga with milk, but cannot drink it.

The devotee performing a pooja must do it early morning. The earlier the better. They should also remember not to use turmeric while performing Abhishek.

Also Read: Hariyali Amavasya 2020: Here's All That You Need To Know About The Event

The offerings made to Lord Shiva must consist of bilva leaves, gangajal, dhatura along with honey, sugar and vibhuti. Another offering of Panchamrut should be a mixture of milk, ghee, yoghurt, gangajal and honey.

The person who is observing a fast for Shravan should avoid drinking alcohol and non-vegetarian food.

Unmarried women should also fast during Shravan to get a good husband.

Also Read: Aadi Amavasai History: Everything About Its Significance & Rituals Performed On This Day

People observing fast for Shravan are expected not to eat brinjal (eggplant) as it is considered impure, according to our purnas. Most of them also avoid eating it during Ekadashi, Chaturdashi and during the month of Karthik.

One must also keep their house and their surroundings clean during this month.

As per the Puranas, devotees observing a fast for Shravan should follow the rules of Brahmacharya during Shravan, or they might be reborn as animals in their next life.

The rudraksha is symbolic to Lord Shiva, thus wearing a Rudraksha during this month is considered auspicious.

Men who fast during this month are also expected not to shave, as this is considered inauspicious.

Also Read: Sawan Shivaratri History, Significance, And All The Details About This Auspicious Day