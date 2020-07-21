Shravan Images To Share With Near And Dear Ones To Mark The Start Of This Holy Month

The holy month of Shravan is as per the Hindu calendar between July and August. After the end of Shravan, a number of festivals and celebrations are welcomed by Hindus. Across India Shravana Amavasya or Shravan is observed under different names like Hariyali Amavasya, Chitalagi Amavasya, Chukkala Amavasya and more. During the celebrations, people feast on vegetarian food and also share humble regards with each other. Even though the congregation is not possible this year, people can celebrate with the help of images, messages and more. Here are some Shravan images for anyone who wishes to share them with friends and family.

Shravan or Hariyali Amavasya was observed on July 20 this year. The Amavasya Tithi was between July 20 at 12:10 am and concluded on July 20 at 11:02 pm. During the Amavasya Tithi, several people observe fast and worship their deities at home as well as temples. On the occasion, people offer prayers and worship to Hindu deities. Even though people have to be wary about the coronavirus situation, they can still send regards through beautiful pictures. Here are some Shravan images.

Shravan Images for download

Image Credits: Canva.com website

Image Credits: Canva.com website

Image Credits: Canva.com website

Image Credits: Canva.com website

Image Credits: Unsplash.com website

Here are some more Shravan 2020 images

Image Credits: Unsplash.com website

Image Credits: Unsplash.com website

Image Credits: Gujarat Tourism website

The above images for Shravan can be shared with loved ones. As the coronavirus situation does not allow people to gather. Even while social distancing these images can be sent to all.