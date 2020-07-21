Shravan Month In Gujarat 2020: Celebrations And Shravan Dates

Shravan is a holy month for Hindu devotees. It usually falls around July-August. This year Shravan has come around 21 July and 30th August in Gujarat. The entire month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This is also a very good time to meditate, fast, and dedicate yourself to various rituals. With all that said now, read on to know more about Shravan month in Gujarat 2020:

Shravan Month in Gujarat 2020

Gujarat has 88.8 per cent majority of Hindu residing in the state, making Shravan month in Gujarat is one of the most auspicious months. The month marks the start of many Hindu festivals and is celebrated with zest and enthusiasm. The celebrations in this state slightly differ from other states and the food preparation style and traditions are a bit different.

Dos and Don'ts of Shravan Month in Gujarat 2020

On Monday, people must fast from sunrise to sunset. They also must not drink milk.

Devotees must not drink or consume meat during this month. Even eating eggplant must be avoided.

Everyone must listen to Monday's fast story or Vrat Katha after worshipping Lord Shiva.

To bring a positive and better environment at home, everyone must sprinkle Ganga water around the house. The water is considered pure and holy.

Important dates of Shravan 2020

Mondays are considered very holy and important in the Shravan month. Many women fast for the wellbeing of their family while unmarried women also perform the ritual. Take a look at the important dates of Shravan mass:

First Shravan Somwar: July 6, 2020 Second Shravan Somwar: July 13, 2020 Third Shravan Somwar: July 20, 2020 Fourth Shravan Somwar: July 27, 2020 Fifth Shravan Somwar: August 3, 2020

Celebration of Shravan 2020 in Gujarat

Shravan 2020 celebrations are going to be a bit different from how they were before due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic has disrupted the Shravan celebration this year. Last yea,r the Shravan celebrations were in full swing but nonetheless people are still celebrating the festival with precaution. Fastings and other rituals supposed to be performed at home will continue; social gatherings will be limited for now.

Promo Pic Credit: Gujarat Tourism's Instagram