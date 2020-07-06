Shravan Month In Gujarat: How Is This Auspicious Month Celebrated In The State

Shravan month in Gujarat is one of the most auspicious months for the Hindus in this state. This auspicious month marks the start of various Hindu festivals that are celebrated with great pomp and show. Shravan in Gujarat has its own set of celebrations that are a bit different than other states. These celebrations are full of special food preparations, fasts, prayers, and other traditions.

Shravan month in Gujarat: All you need to know

Shravan is one of the most important months for Hindus. This month according to the Hindu Calendar is filled with various festivals and special days. But apart from other states, Shravan month in Gujarat is one of the most prominent for the state. It is not only filled with ample days and festivals but also with a special set of traditions and rituals.

Also read | Bihar's Garibnath Temple To Be Shut For Devotees During Shravan Month

Importance of Shravan month in Gujarat

According to the Gujarati calendar, Shravan in 2020 is scheduled to be from July 23, 2020, to August 2, 2020. This calendar also shows how July 6 is considered to be the start of Sawan for Tamil Hindus. The Gujarati calendar has dedicated every Monday of the week for the worshipping of Lord Shiva. These Mondays are known as ‘Shravan Somwar’. Since these Mondays are dedicated to worshipping Lord Shiva, his devotees follow various rituals and even observe fasts.

In comparison to Gujarat, Maharashtra celebrates in a different way. Apart from worshipping Lord Shiva and Lord Vishnu, people also follow the weather. Since Monsoon is heavy in these months people do not consume meat for a month. Fisherman in the coastal areas worship the sea on Narali Pournima and offer a coconut to calm down the waves.

In Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and other central and southern states Avani Avittam is celebrated with great pomp by the Brahmin community. In Odisha, the Shravan month marks the celebration of Gamha Purnima. On this auspicious day, domesticated cows and bullocks are worshipped.

Celebration of Shravan month in Gujarat

As mentioned earlier, Shravan is an auspicious month for Hindus in Gujarat. Since this month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, Shiva temples are some of the crowded temples in the state. A mixture of milk and water is offered by devotees in these temples. Along with these special festivities, the Shravan month in Gujarat also marks the preparation for the celebration of days like Nag Pancham, Janmashtami, and Shitala Satam.

Also read | Tahira Kashyap Posts Picture Of Lord Shiva, Asks 'Did You Notice Too?'

Celebration of Shravan 2020 in Gujarat

Shravan 2020 celebrations are a bit different than they were last year. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted these celebrations. In 2019, many colonies across the state celebrated all the festivals that were scheduled in the month of Shravan. But Shravan 2020 will be celebrated in an isolated fashion to curb the spread of the virus. While the fasting will continue the social gatherings to celebrate these festivals will be limited.

Also read | Salim Sulaiman Composing Devotional Song In Praise Of Lord Shiva | Read Details

Also read | Did You Know That Ramayan's 'Ram' Arun Govil Also Played Lord Shiva In A Film? Details