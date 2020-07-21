Shravan Month In Maharashtra 2020: Important Dates With Dos & Don'ts Of The Month

Quick links:
Shravan month is considered to be one of the holiest months in the Hindu calendar, Panchanaga. It is the month when the God of Destruction, Lord Shiva is worshipped and fasts and pujas are observed in his honour. It is believed that Lord Shiva rewards his devotees with good luck during this holy month. Though dates may be different for different states, this year Shravan will be celebrated from July 21 to August 6th. Read more to know everything about Shravan month in Maharashtra 2020.
Mondays are very holy and important days in the Shravan month. Many women fast for the wellbeing of their family and to spread positivity in the family. Men or unmarried women can fast for better luck from Lord Shiva. Take a look at the important dates of Shravan mass:
There are certain traditions that are followed by devotees this month. From fasts to refraining from drinking, the do's and don'ts of the month must be thoroughly understood. Take a look:
Monday: Dedicated to Lord Shiva
Tuesday: Dedicated to Goddess Gauri
Wednesday: Dedicated to Lord Vithala, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu
Thursday: Dedicated to Lord Budh and Guru
Friday: Dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Tulsi
Saturday: Dedicated to Shani Dev (Saturn)
Sunday: Dedicated to Suryadev (Sun God)
