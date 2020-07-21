Shravan Month In Maharashtra 2020: Important Dates With Dos & Don'ts Of The Month

Shravan month is considered to be one of the holiest months in the Hindu calendar, Panchanaga. It is the month when the God of Destruction, Lord Shiva is worshipped and fasts and pujas are observed in his honour. It is believed that Lord Shiva rewards his devotees with good luck during this holy month. Though dates may be different for different states, this year Shravan will be celebrated from July 21 to August 6th. Read more to know everything about Shravan month in Maharashtra 2020.

Also Read | Ashadha Purnima Meaning, History, Significance, And Ways To Celebrate

Important dates of Shravan mass 2020 Maharashtra

Mondays are very holy and important days in the Shravan month. Many women fast for the wellbeing of their family and to spread positivity in the family. Men or unmarried women can fast for better luck from Lord Shiva. Take a look at the important dates of Shravan mass:

Also Read | Kokila Vrat Meaning, History, Significance, And Celebration: All You Need To Know

First Shravan Somwar: July 6, 2020 Second Shravan Somwar: July 13, 2020 Third Shravan Somwar: July 20, 2020 Fourth Shravan Somwar: July 27, 2020 Fifth Shravan Somwar: August 3, 2020

Dos and Don'ts of Shravan Month

There are certain traditions that are followed by devotees this month. From fasts to refraining from drinking, the do's and don'ts of the month must be thoroughly understood. Take a look:

Also Read | Purnima Vrat Katha Meaning, History, Significance, And Other Details About This Day

On Monday, people must fast from sunrise to sunset. They also must not drink milk.

Devotees must not drink or consume meat during this month. Even eating eggplant must be avoided.

Everyone must listen to Monday's fast story or Vrat Katha after worshipping Lord Shiva.

To bring a positive and better environment at home, everyone must sprinkle Ganga water around the house. The water is considered pure and holy.

Weekdays and their Gods

Each weekday in this holy month is dedicated to a specific god. Take a look:

Monday: Dedicated to Lord Shiva

Tuesday: Dedicated to Goddess Gauri

Wednesday: Dedicated to Lord Vithala, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu

Thursday: Dedicated to Lord Budh and Guru

Friday: Dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Goddess Tulsi

Saturday: Dedicated to Shani Dev (Saturn)

Sunday: Dedicated to Suryadev (Sun God)

Also Read | Bihar's Garibnath Temple To Be Shut For Devotees During Shravan Month

Promo Pic Credit: Shutterstock