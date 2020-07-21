Shravan Quotes To Share With Your Friends And Family To Celebrate The Occasion

Shravan or Sawan month is one of the most sacred months for the Hindus. It marks 30 days of fasting on Mondays known as Sawan Somvar Vrat. Some people also keep fast for the whole month. Devotees offer prayers to Lord Shiva by offering flowers and sweets. Lord Shiva's idol is also washed by water and milk as a part of puja in Shravan.

Sawan month is the fifth month according to the Hindu calendar. This month is explicitly dedicated to Lord Shiva and his spouse Goddess Parvati. Shravan Mass 2020 is usually observed in July and August. Here are some Shravan quotes to wish your friends and family.

Shravan quotes

Kabhi Na Ho Dukhon Ka Samna Pag Pag Bholenath Ka Aashirwad Mile Sawan Maas Ki Dheron Shubh Kamnayein. Hara Hara Mahadev

Shiv Ji Ka Tyohaar Aaya Hai Anginat Ullas Laya Hai Har Manokamna Poori Ho Aapki Bhole Baba Ka Ashish Chhaya Hai. Happy Shravan 2020.

Also Read| What not to eat during Shravan month? Food items that should be avoided while fasting

Shiv ki mahima aprampar! Shiiv karte sabka udhar, Unki kripa ham sab par sada bani rahe, Aur bhole shankar hamare jivan me khushi hi khushi bhar de. Om Namah Shivaay!

Lord Shiva is seated deep in everyone’s heart. He is Nirguna (one who is without form or its attributes). He is nirakaar (has no shape or form), and he is the para-brahman (supreme transcendental consciousness) that is all-pervading. Believe in this. This is Rudra Puja—Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Also Read| Shravan festival begins with virtual ‘darshan’ in Deoghar

I am Shiva-this is the great meditation of the yogis in the Himalayas. Heaven and hell are within us, and all the gods are within us. This is the great realization of the Upanishads of India in the ninth century B.C. All the gods, all the heavens, all the worlds, are within us. They are magnified dreams, and dreams are manifestations in image form of the energies of the body in conflict with each other—Joseph Campbell

The glorious Vishnu is the sole refuge of mortals. He is infinite light, love and wisdom. He resides in the hearts of all beings. His grace is invincible. He is in all. He is the highest truth. He is infinite bliss. He is the protector. He is the preserver. He is the saviour—Sivananda

Also Read| Charu Asopa looks breathtaking in red saree as she conducts Shravan puja at her home

He who has served and helped one poor man seeing Shiva in him, without thinking of his caste or creed or race or anything, with him Shiva is more pleased than with the man who sees him only in temples —Swami Vivekanand

Shiva and shakti are indistinguishable. They are one. They are the universe. Shiva isn't masculine. Shakti isn't feminine. At the core of their mutual penetration, the supreme consciousness opens—Daniel Odier

Also Read| Shravana Amavasya 2020 history, significance, and how is it observed