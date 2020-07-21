Shravan Vrat: A Complete Guide On Vrat Dates And Puja Rituals For Shravan Month

Shravan is one of the most important months for Hindu devotees. It is considered to be a holy month and usually falls around July-August. The entire month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This is also a very good time to meditate, fast, and dedicate yourself to the various rituals to be performed in the month. One of the most important parts of the festival is the fasts, where people refrain from eating anything from sunrise to sundown. These fasts are called Shravan Vrat. The Vrat is usually kept on Mondays. Take a look at the important dates of the Varth:

First Shravan Somwar: July 6, 2020 Second Shravan Somwar: July 13, 2020 Third Shravan Somwar: July 20, 2020 Fourth Shravan Somwar: July 27, 2020 Fifth Shravan Somwar: August 3, 2020

Shravan Vrath Vidhi

Also Read | Chennai: YouTuber booked for defaming Hindu gods, cartoonist arrested for retaliating

Let's take a look at everything you must do on the days of Shravan Vrat.

Rise before 8 o'clock

Meditate for 20-30 minutes

Take a bath & wear clean clothes

Clean the temple you have in your house and sprinkle it with Ganga water

Sprinkle Ganga water everywhere in your house

Perform a puja in your temple:

Connect with Lord Shiva Place Lord Shiva's idol or the Shivaling on a wooden platform Offer water at the Lord's feet Offer water for the Lord to wash his face and hands Drink water from your hand after offering it to the Lord Offer water or milk to bathe the Lord Offer a fresh piece of clothing to the deity Offer Akshat to the God Offer Chandan paste and flowers Offer some Incense sticks and oil lamp Offer food to the lord Play some aarti songs Offer flowers again and bow to the god Listen to Vrath Katha

Do's and Don'ts of Shravan Month

On Monday, people must fast from sunrise to sunset. They also must not drink milk.

Devotees must not drink or consume meat during this month. Even eating eggplant must be avoided.

Everyone must listen to Monday's fast story or Vrat Katha after worshipping Lord Shiva.

To bring a positive and better environment at home, everyone must sprinkle Ganga water around the house. The water is considered pure and holy.

Also Read | Vishnu Puran Written Update June 2, 2020: Lord Shiva drinks Kalkut poison

Also Read | Shravan Status That You Can Share On This Auspicious Occasion

Promo Pic Credit: Shutterstock