Shravan Vrat: A Complete Guide On Vrat Dates And Puja Rituals For Shravan Month

Shravan is one of the most important months for Hindu devotees. It is considered to be a holy month and usually falls around July-August. The entire month is dedicated to Lord Shiva. This is also a very good time to meditate, fast, and dedicate yourself to the various rituals to be performed in the month. One of the most important parts of the festival is the fasts, where people refrain from eating anything from sunrise to sundown. These fasts are called Shravan Vrat. The Vrat is usually kept on Mondays. Take a look at the important dates of the Varth:
First Shravan Somwar: July 6, 2020
Second Shravan Somwar: July 13, 2020
Third Shravan Somwar: July 20, 2020
Fourth Shravan Somwar: July 27, 2020
Fifth Shravan Somwar: August 3, 2020
Rise before 8 o'clock
Meditate for 20-30 minutes
Take a bath & wear clean clothes
Clean the temple you have in your house and sprinkle it with Ganga water
Sprinkle Ganga water everywhere in your house
Perform a puja in your temple:
Connect with Lord Shiva
On Monday, people must fast from sunrise to sunset. They also must not drink milk.
Devotees must not drink or consume meat during this month. Even eating eggplant must be avoided.
Everyone must listen to Monday's fast story or Vrat Katha after worshipping Lord Shiva.
To bring a positive and better environment at home, everyone must sprinkle Ganga water around the house. The water is considered pure and holy.
