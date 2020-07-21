Shravan Messages: Shravan WhatsApp Messages To Wish Friends And Family

Shravan marks the arrival of South-West monsoons. During the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, numerous people in the Indian subcontinent observe fasting for thirty days. Shravan begins in late July and ends in the third week of August.

According to the Hindu religion, people consider this time as one of the most Sacred months. Devotees dedicate Mondays to Lord Shiva and observe Sawan Somwar Vrat. On the other hand, various people fast on Tuesday for Goddess Parvati and call the day as Mangala Gauri Vrat.

Shravan month comes between July and August every year. This year, it has started on July 21, 2020, and would end on August 19, 2020. During this time, several festivals arrive such as Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, and Nag Panchami, among others. As Shravan month has begun, people have been sending wishes to their near and dear ones through messages and quotes on social media. So, we have compiled some of them for you to check. Read on:

Messages for Shravan

May Lord Shiva give you and your family power and strength. Wishing you and your family Happy Sawan!

Greetings On The Pious Month Shravan. May Mahadev Endows Upon Us Peace, Prosperity & Overall Happiness. Har Har Mahadev. pic.twitter.com/i8xwMThNZ9 — HEVAN PATEL (@HEVAN_PATEL) July 21, 2020

There is no difference between the soul and the Shiva. Your true nature is Shiva, and Shiva is peace, infinity, beauty and the non-dual one. Ratri means to take refuge. Shivratri is taking refuge in Shiva. Happy Sawan!

May Lord Shiva give power and strength to everyone. Wishing you and your family Happy Shravan !

#Shravan #Shravan2020 pic.twitter.com/Hiw4PD7kga — Dattatraya 🇮🇳 (@DYermule) July 21, 2020

Shiv ki shakti, Bhole ki bhakti, khushiyon ki bahar de, Mahadev ki kripa se aapko zindgi ke har kadam par safalta mile. Happy Month of Sawan!

Stay blessed and healthy. Happy Sawan!

Chant “Om Namah Shivaya” and stay healthy and away from negativity. Lord Shiva will shower his blessings on you. Happy Sawan!

Holy month of Shravan begins in Gujarat pic.twitter.com/Afc3yS4OAo — DeshGujarat (@DeshGujarat) July 21, 2020

May Lord Shiva shower his blessings on you and your family.

Let us pray sacred mantras in the praise of eternal saviour. Wish you be blessed by Lord Shiva. Happy Sawan!

Besan ki roti, Nemu ka achaar, Doston ki khushi, Apnon ka pyar, Sawan ki rain, Kisi ka intezar, Mubark ho aapko, Shiv Saavan Somvaar!

The Shravan month is synonymous with auspicious festivals and events. It is the best time to conduct all-important religious ceremonies, as almost all days in this month are auspicious for shubh arambh, i.e. good start. Shravan maas’ ruling deity is Lord Shiva.

ॐ नमः शिवाय 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/DecVtuZv0P — Gupta Shagun (@GuptaShagun2) July 20, 2020

Shiv ki mahima aprampar! Shiiv karte sabka udhar, Unki kripa ham sab par sada bani rahe, Aur bhole shankar hamare jivan me khushi hi khushi bhar de. Om Namah Shivaay!

He who has served and helped one poor man seeing Shiva in him, without thinking of his caste or creed or race or anything, with him Shiva is more pleased than with the man who sees him only in temples —Swami Vivekanand

Shiva and shakti are indistinguishable. They are one. They are the universe. Shiva isn't masculine. Shakti isn't feminine. At the core of their mutual penetration, the supreme consciousness opens—Daniel Odier

May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this holy day.

May Lord Shiva shower his divine blessings upon all of us on this auspicious day. May he keep us safe, healthy and give us the strength to stay away from evil.

Show your blessings and love on elders, children, and your beloved on the auspicious occasion of Sawan.

