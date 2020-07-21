Shravan Messages: Shravan WhatsApp Messages To Wish Friends And Family

Quick links:
Shravan marks the arrival of South-West monsoons. During the fifth month of the Hindu calendar, numerous people in the Indian subcontinent observe fasting for thirty days. Shravan begins in late July and ends in the third week of August.
According to the Hindu religion, people consider this time as one of the most Sacred months. Devotees dedicate Mondays to Lord Shiva and observe Sawan Somwar Vrat. On the other hand, various people fast on Tuesday for Goddess Parvati and call the day as Mangala Gauri Vrat.
Shravan month comes between July and August every year. This year, it has started on July 21, 2020, and would end on August 19, 2020. During this time, several festivals arrive such as Raksha Bandhan, Janmashtami, and Nag Panchami, among others. As Shravan month has begun, people have been sending wishes to their near and dear ones through messages and quotes on social media. So, we have compiled some of them for you to check. Read on:
The Shravan month is synonymous with auspicious festivals and events. It is the best time to conduct all-important religious ceremonies, as almost all days in this month are auspicious for shubh arambh, i.e. good start. Shravan maas’ ruling deity is Lord Shiva.— Gupta Shagun (@GuptaShagun2) July 20, 2020
