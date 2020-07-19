Shravana Amavasya 2020 History, Significance, And How Is It Observed

The Shravan month being celebrated in July-August brings with it a number of important events and festivals for Hindus. Shravan Amavasya, or the day of the no moon, is important from many perspectives of Hindu culture. It is popular in different areas, depending on the local cultures of India, from different names.

Throughout India, Shravana Amavasya 's eve is historically celebrated in a number of ways under different names like Hariyali Amavasya, Chitalagi Amavasya, Chukkala Amavasya and more. Here's a look at the past, meaning and more about Shravan Amavasya.

Amavasya 2020 date and Tithi

Shravan or Hariyali Amavasya is to be observed on July 20 this year. The Amavasya Tithi will commence from July 20 at 12:10 am and will conclude on July 20 at 11:02 pm. On this day, several people observe fast and worship their deities.

(Image courtesy: Pixabay.com)

History and Significance

As per reports, the New Moon Day is deemed ideal for paying tribute to the ancestors who passed away. Thus, people perform Tarpanam and Shraadh rituals on Amavasya to seek the blessings of the dead in the family and get rid of Pitru Dosha too. It is also reportedly believed that this day is good for getting rid of the Kaal Sarp Dosha. Those who suffer from this Dosha dream of the dead and snakes. This Dosha makes a fearful and anxious human. Those with this Dosha can, therefore, perform Puja on Amavasya to get free themselves.

The Shravan month Amavasya is also important for devotees of Lord Shiva. There are special pujas in temples dedicated to Lord Shiva. Shri Krishna temples such as Dwarakadhish in Gujarat and shrines in Mathura and Vrindavan conduct special puja at Shravana Amavasya.

Also read | Kalashtami 2020: All About The History, Date, Timings, And Significance Of This Asthami

(Image courtesy: Unsplash.com)

Also read | International Justice Day History, Meaning And Significance Explained; Read Details

How is it observed

A number of people keep fast on a Shravana Amavasya. People wake up early and continue their fast by taking a holy bath. Devotees worship their deities and conduct the ceremonies together. People who observe this fast eat only one meal on this day and end their fast by evening time. The devotees who worship the Almighty and practice a Shravana Amavasya strongly believe that the fast will be rewarded with immense wealth.

Also read | Kamika Ekadashi Day History, Meaning, Significance, And Celebration

Also read | Karka Sankranti Day: History, Meaning, Significance, Celebration And More