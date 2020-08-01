Sisters' Day 2020: Meaning, History And Ways To Celebrate The Special Day

National Sisters' Day is celebrated on the first Sunday of August every year. The day is observed to celebrate the unique bond between sisters. There might be days when sisters would want to strangle each other, but they always have each other's back no matter what. Read more about National Sisters' Day history, significance and meaning here.

National Sisters' Day 2020 meaning and history

Sisters' Day is an unofficial holiday that honours the strong bond that people share with their sisters. The holiday encourages people to glorify the special bond they have with their sisters. It is also a day to acknowledge the joy and love that your sister brings into your life and make sure that she knows you cherish everything she has done for you.

Source: Mozlase/Pixabay

Interestingly, in India, a similar festival called Rakshabandhan is celebrated by Hindus. It is also around the same time as sister's day. The festival actually falls twice and year on a full moon day and honours the sacred bond between brothers and sisters. The sister ties a sacred thread around her brother's wrist while the brother gifts his sister gifts and promises to protect her for a lifetime.

Sisters' Day history

The origin of sisters day is unknown but we can trace the English word for sister back to the Old Norse word 'systir', which derives from the Proto-Germanic word 'schwester'. In some societies, the term sister has broadened its colloquial meaning to include women who share a close bond. The relationship can be formed by blood or friendship. The day is also honoured to remember some sisters who have created history like the Trung sisters- Trung Trac and Trung Nhi, The Grimke sisters- Angelina and Sarah, The Bronte sisters- Charlotte, Emily and Patricia, Minerva & Antonia Mirabal.

How to celebrate Sisters' Day 2020?

Keeping the current situation in mind you could send a gift, a cake or a bunch of flowers to your sister, to make her feel special on sisters day 2020

If you live with your sister under the same roof, you could watch a movie with her, of her choice (of course).

You could also whip up her favourite dish and surprise her.

Conducting a photoshoot for your sister and taking some adorable pictures with her is another way you could celebrate the day, to cherish memories forever.

