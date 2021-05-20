Sita Navami 2021 Date And Time, Significance, Puja Vidhi And Wishes

Sita Navami commemorates the birth of Goddess Sita and is considered one of the most auspicious Hindu holidays. According to the Hindu calendar, this auspicious day falls on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of the lunar month Vaishakha. On this day, people send Sita Navami messages and pictures to one other to commemorate the occasion. Here are more details about Sita Navami 2021 Significance, date and other details.

Details about Sita Navami 2021 date and time

Sita Navami Date: May 21, Friday

Sita Navami date begins: May 20th, 2021

Sita Navami time begins: 12:25 PM

Sita Navami date ends: May 21th, 2021

Sita Navami time ends: 11:10 AM

Sita navami significance

According to the Hindu scriptures, Goddess Sita is regarded as an avatar of Goddess Laxmi. She was born in Pushya Nakshatra on the day that Sita Navami is celebrated. According to Hindu traditions, King Janaka of Mithila discovered a baby girl in a golden basket while ploughing the ground for yajna. King Janaka adopted the baby girl and named her Sita because he didn't have any children of his own. Goddess Sita is also referred to as Janaki because she is Janaka's daughter.

Goddess Sita is admired for her devotion, self-sacrifice, bravery, and purity. She is regarded as the goddess of virtues. Sita Navami marks the day when she was born, and on this day, devotees worship the goddess and ask for her blessings.

Sita navami puja vidhi

On the day of Sita Navami, take a bath and begin fasting before sunrise. Make Lord Rama's and Goddess Sita's deities wash in the temple, then worship them with sandalwood, dhoop, flowers, and fruit. During the fast, one must either recite or hear Sita Navami Vrat Katha, or perform Rama-Sita puja to satisfy the goddess. On this day, devotees might wear 12-Mukhi rudraksha beads, which are controlled by Lord Rama. Wearing Rudraksha beads on Sita Navami has another meaning: it purifies the inner self and develops willpower. Devotees should do aarti before presenting bhog to Lord Rama and Goddess Sita.

Happy Sita Navami wishes

With Gleam of diyas & the Echo of the chants, May Happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Goddess Site Navami.

Let’s celebrate our ancient tradition of oneness, brotherhood, bravery and shun violence this Goddess Sita Navami. Happy Goddess Sita Navmi. May Goddess Sita bless you with success, Happiness and peace on the auspicious occasion of Sita Navami. Happy Goddess Sita Navmi.

May happiness and contentment enrich your life with the gleam of diyas and the echo of chants. Wishing you a Happy Goddess Site Navami.

On Goddess Sita's Navami, I wish you and your family happiness, harmony, and prosperity. May this day bring you joy and wealth. On the occasion of Goddess Sita's Navami, we extend our warmest greetings. Happy Goddess Sita Navami!

