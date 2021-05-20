Sita Navami 2021 Date And Time, Significance, Puja Vidhi And Wishes

Quick links:
Sita Navami commemorates the birth of Goddess Sita and is considered one of the most auspicious Hindu holidays. According to the Hindu calendar, this auspicious day falls on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of the lunar month Vaishakha. On this day, people send Sita Navami messages and pictures to one other to commemorate the occasion. Here are more details about Sita Navami 2021 Significance, date and other details.
According to the Hindu scriptures, Goddess Sita is regarded as an avatar of Goddess Laxmi. She was born in Pushya Nakshatra on the day that Sita Navami is celebrated. According to Hindu traditions, King Janaka of Mithila discovered a baby girl in a golden basket while ploughing the ground for yajna. King Janaka adopted the baby girl and named her Sita because he didn't have any children of his own. Goddess Sita is also referred to as Janaki because she is Janaka's daughter.
Goddess Sita is admired for her devotion, self-sacrifice, bravery, and purity. She is regarded as the goddess of virtues. Sita Navami marks the day when she was born, and on this day, devotees worship the goddess and ask for her blessings.
With Gleam of diyas & the Echo of the chants, May Happiness and contentment fill your life.
Wishing you a Happy Goddess Site Navami.
Let’s celebrate our ancient tradition of oneness, brotherhood, bravery and shun violence this Goddess Sita Navami.
Happy Goddess Sita Navmi.
May Goddess Sita bless you with success, Happiness and peace on the auspicious occasion of Sita Navami.
Happy Goddess Sita Navmi.
May happiness and contentment enrich your life with the gleam of diyas and the echo of chants.
Wishing you a Happy Goddess Site Navami.
On Goddess Sita's Navami, I wish you and your family happiness, harmony, and prosperity.
May this day bring you joy and wealth.
On the occasion of Goddess Sita's Navami, we extend our warmest greetings.
Happy Goddess Sita Navami!