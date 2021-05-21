Sita Navami Wishes & Images To Share With Friends And Family This Year

The birth of Goddess Sita is commemorated on Sita Navami and it is one of the most auspicious festivals celebrated by the Hindus. This auspicious day occurs on Navami Tithi during Shukla Paksha of the lunar month Vaishakha, according to the Hindu calendar. On this day, people send each other Sita Navami wishes and images to mark the day. Here are some Happy Sita Navami wishes for you to share with your friends.

When is Sita Navami 2021?

Janaki Navami Date: May 21, Friday

Shubh Tithi Begins: 12:25 pm, May 20

Shubh Tithi Ends: 11:10 am, May 21

Sita Navami wishes

With Gleam of diyas & the Echo of the chants, May Happiness and contentment fill your life. Wishing you a Happy Goddess Site Navami.

Let’s celebrate our ancient tradition of oneness, brotherhood, bravery and shun violence this Goddess Sita Navami. Happy Goddess Sita Navmi. May Goddess Sita bless you with success, Happiness and peace on the auspicious occasion of Sita Navami. Happy Goddess Sita Navmi.

I wish joy harmony and prosperity on Goddess Sita navami for you and your family wishes on Goddess Sita Navami May this day brings happiness to you and, fill your life with joy and prosperity. Warm wishes on Goddess Sita Navami. Wishing you a very happy Goddess Sita Navami .

May Sita Navami brings you the blessings of Goddess Sita and all your unfulfilled desires come true.

May happiness and contentment enrich your life with the gleam of diyas and the echo of chants. Wishing you a Happy Goddess Site Navami.

This Goddess Sita Navami, let us honour our ancient legacy of oneness, fraternity, bravery, and aversion to violence. Goddesses, rejoice! Navmi Sita On this auspicious festival of Sita Navami, may Goddess Sita bless you with success, happiness, and serenity. Wishing you a very happy Goddess Sita Navami .

On the occasion of Goddess Sita Navami, I wish you and your family happiness, harmony, and success. May this day bring you joy and wealth, and may your life be filled with it. Warm greetings on the occasion of Goddess Sita's Navami. I wish you a joyous Goddess Sita Navami.

On Goddess Sita's Navami, I wish you and your family happiness, harmony, and prosperity. May this day bring you joy and wealth. On the occasion of Goddess Sita's Navami, we extend our warmest greetings. Happy Goddess Sita Navami!

Sita Navami images

