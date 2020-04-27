Skanda Sashti Festival 2020: Knows About Its Meaning, Significance And More

The Skanda Sashti festival is counted amid the most significant celebrations as per the Hindu Mythology. It is observed on 12 days during the entire year. Skanda is the name of a famous deity, and Tamil Hindus have a lot of faith in him. The Skanda Sashti festival is dedicated to Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati's elder son Kartikeya. Skanda is an avatar of Lord Kartikeyan.

The Skanda Sashti festival is mainly observed in Shiva and Subramanya temples in South India, with lots of gusto and enthusiasm. Lord Skanda is also known as Kumar, Subramanya and Murugan, Shanmukha and Velayudhan. Every month, one specific tithi is considered shubh, on which a fast is observed by the devotees. Skanda Sashti will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 28, 2020. Let's take a look at what is the importance of Skanda Sashti, and why is it celebrated.

Skanda Sashti Significance

As per the Hindu Mythology on Skanda Purana, Lord Skanda stopped the catastrophe created by demons Surapadama, Taraksura, by defeating them. This involved Lord Skanda in freeing gods and goddesses from the demons, who forcibly attacked their homes, and conquered them.

The Skanda Sashti festival is observed on the sixth day of the lunar month. Hence avid devotees observe the Skanda Sashti Vratam on this day, as it is said that Lord Murugan listens and answers devotees prayers himself on this auspicious day. Another name of Skanda Sashti is Kandha Sashti as well.

On the day of the fast/ vratam April 28, 2020, Tuesday, the Vaishakha, Shukla Shashthi will commence at 03:07 PM and end by 03:12 PM, on Wednesday, Apil 29,2020. Either the devotees observe a nirjala fast or a fast during which they consume only Satvik Bhojan on Skanda Sashti. It is also believed that by observing fast, devotees feel a sense of wisdom and inner peace. They are also required to recite the song devoted to Lord Muruga known as Skanda Sashti Kavacham 36 times a day.

