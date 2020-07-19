Somavati Amavasya 2020: All About Significance, Date & Timings Of This Holy Day

The Amavasya that falls on Monday is called Somavati Amavasya. Generally, it happens about once or twice a year. Somavati Amavasya holds a special significance in the Hindu culture. This year, Somavati Amavasya falls on July 20, 2020.

According to religious beliefs, it is said that in the Mahabharata, Bhishma had explained the importance of Somavati Amavasya to Yudhishthira. He said that bathing in the holy river on this holy day brings prosperity and good health.

Significance of Somavati Amavasya

On this holy day, fasting is observed by married women for the long-term wishes of their husbands. Devotees also tend to observe the silent fast or Maun Vrat on this day. Married women worship the Peepal tree and offer milk, water, flowers, sandal and akshat to it. They also carry out the ritual of wrapping a thread around the tree 108 times. On this day, bathing in holy water is religiously believed to bring peace to the souls of one’s forefathers.

According to mythology, all the gods reside in the Peepal tree. Hence, on the day of Somavati Amavasya, devotees give Bhanwari meaning Circumambulation in return for asking happiness and goodness in life. Worshipping Gauri-Ganesha on this day is considered to bring an unbroken fortune in one’s life.

The Amavasya that falls in the month of Saavan or Shravan is known as Hariyali Amavasya. But this time the Amavasya falls on Monday and hence it will be also observed as Somavati Amavasya. After 20 years, Somavati & Hariyali Amavasya will be celebrated together. Earlier back in 2000, the Amavayas were observed together. The day is considered auspicious to perform Shraddha rituals for the fulfillment of one’s ancestor’s soul. From the religious point of view, Pind Daan & donations are considered to be fruitful on this day.

Somavati Amavasya Tithi & timings

Somavati Amavasya Tithi begins at 12.10 am on July 20, 2020

Somavati Amavasy Tithi ends at 11.02 pm on July 20, 2020

(Disclaimer: The contents of the article is not intended to malign any religion, ethnic group, club, organisation, company, or individual. Republic does not support or promote any superstitious practice.)