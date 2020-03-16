The Debate
St. Patrick's Day Messages For Your Loved Ones That Will Spread Joy And Happiness

Festivals

St. Patrick's Day is an important festival in Irish culture. St. Patrick's Day messages are meant to spread the joy and happiness that this festival brings.

Written By Tanvi Dhote | Mumbai | Updated On:
st patrick's day messages

St. Patrick’s Day is an important day for the Irish people. This day has a tremendous amount of importance in Irish culture. So why not start your loved ones’ day on a good note by sending them some St. Patrick Day messages? So take a look at some of these St. Patrick Day greetings messages.

St. Patrick’s Day messages

1.   

 May your troubles be less

and your blessings be more

And nothing but happiness

come through your door

St. Patrick Day messages are meant to bring good luck and happiness. So why not to start somebody’s day on a happy note? Send this message to your loved ones and spread the positivity on St. Patrick’s Day.

Also read | COVID-19: New York Postpones St. Patrick’s Day Parade For First Time In 258 Years

2.      

An Irish priest is driving along a country road when a policeman pulls him over.

Cop: “Have you been drinking?”

Priest: “Just water.”

Cop: “Then why do I smell wine?”

The priest looks at the bottle and says: “Good Lord! He’s done it again!”

St. Patrick’s Day messages are not only meant for good luck bu they can make somebody laugh as well. So one of the St. Patrick’s Day funny messages is here for your rescue. Take a look.

3.      

A man telling a story

“So this Irishman walks out of a bar...no, really, it can happen.”

As mentioned earlier St. Patrick’s Day is all about celebrating the heritage and culture of the Irish people. But St. Patrick’s Day funny messages can add some fun to this ausppicious occassion. So take a look at this funny message here.

Also read | US Expands Travel Restrictions To UK, Ireland Amid Coronavirus Scare

4.      

Those we love,

 don’t go away

They walk beside

 us every day

Unseen, unheard

But always near

Still loved,

still missed

And very dear

St. Patrick’s Day messages as mentioned earlier celebrate the rich Irish heritage. So why not to spread some positivity on this auspicious day? Take a look at this St. Patrick’s Day message here.

Also read | Virus Halts Tradition Of Kissing Ireland's Blarney Stone

Also read | Ireland Shuts All Schools, Colleges After First Coronavirus Death In Country

First Published:
COMMENT
