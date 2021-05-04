Star Wars Day 2021 Significance, History And Other Interesting Details About This Day

Star Wars is a popular American space opera franchise created by George Lucas. Star Wars Day is celebrated every year on May 4th and fans of the sci-fi franchise come together and participate in movie marathons or virtual events. Here is more information about the history, significance and other details about this day.

When is Star Wars day 2021?

Star Wars Day is celebrated on May 4th every year.

May 4th Star Wars Day Significance

Star Wars Day is an informal commemorative day observed on May 4th annually. Although celebrated globally, Star Wars Day is not an anniversary of the franchise. It neither happens to be the birthday of the creator of the franchise, George Lucas.

In fact, the most probable reason as to why Star Wars Day is celebrated on May 4th is because of the famous phrase from the film, “May the force be with you”. So the pun, “May the Fourth be with you” originates from the above-mentioned catchphrase. The phrase in the movie was used to wish each other good luck. May 4 is being observed as Star Wars Day since the year 2011. Since then it became a celebration and the concept garnered worldwide popularity because of social media.

Star Wars day history

Back in the year 2011, Toronto underground Cinema hosted the first ever Star Wars Day celebration. They organized festivities that included an Original Trilogy Trivia Game Show and a costume contest with celebrity judges. Apart from these, the event also saw the web’s best tribute films, mash ups, parodies and remixes on the big screen.

The second annual edition took place the next year on May 4th. This time, due to the COVID pandemic, fans of the franchise are advised to celebrate the day from their homes. Fans can enjoy virtual events as well.

Interesting facts about May 4th Star Wars day

Even though May 4th has no significant revelevance to the Star Wars franchise except the pun, there are several historic events attached to this date.

In the year 2015, astronauts watched Star Wars on the International Space Station.

The carillon bells inside the Peace Tower on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, Canada also initiated "The Imperial March" theme from Star Wars in the same year. Disney World plays a big part in the Star Wars celebration as the resort is lit with Star Wars events and festivities all day long.

Image credits: Artur Tumasjan Unsplash