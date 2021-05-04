Star Wars Day Ideas For Fans To Celebrate The Global Celebration Of The Franchise

Star Wars Day is a global celebration of the cult sci-fi franchise among its fans. Every year, fans of the Star Wars franchise gather and celebrate May 4 as Star Wars Day. For a lot of fans, the popular Star Wars franchise is associated with their entire childhood as they spent it watching movies or reading comics. Be it Jedis, Lightsabers, Yoda, Chewbacca Han Solo or Darth Vader, the characters received tremendous love from the fandom all over the world. As the day will be celebrated on May 4, a lot of people have been curious to know about the Star Wars Day ideas to celebrate the day. Here is a look at everything you need to know about how to celebrate Star Wars day.

Watch The Bad Batch

The makers have treated the fandom with a great show on this Star Wars Day. It is an animated series that will be premiering tomorrow on May 4 globally. The series tells the story of a handful of outliers of a society that is reeling from the aftermath of the infamous Clone Wars. Here is a look at The Bad Batch trailer.

Construct a LEGO set

LEGO has been an integral part of several people’s lives. There are a variety of LEGO sets which fans can get their hands on. One can spend their day assembling a perfect LEGO set for Star Wars day celebration.

Cosplay for Star Wars Day celebration

For people wondering how to celebrate Star Wars Day, one can indulge in doing cosplay of their favourite character. Cosplayers haven’t had many events to go to this year because of the pandemic. To add a twist to this cosplay, one can host a cosplay party virtually through video calls.

Star Wars movie marathon

Fans of the franchise come up with several mind-blowing Star Wars Day ideas to celebrate the day. The most popular among them is having a Star Wars movie marathon with your friend and loved ones. This year because of the pandemic, one can host a video call meeting and watch the movies together virtually.

Star Wars themed food

The food and beverages in the Star Wars franchise are strange. However, one can indulge in making delicious recipes based on the Star Wars franchise, shaping them as characters from the series, like perhaps a Jabba the Hutt cake or Stormtrooper cookies. There are several recipes available on the internet and also on the official website of Star Wars to try for fans. It would be perfect to have Star Wars themed food while watching your favourite movie from the franchise.

Creating artworks

Fans can let out their artistic side of their favourite characters or movies through their art. One can spend their day creating artworks like painting, sculptures, or other digital arts - or perhaps simply drawing Yoda and his quotes! There are several memorable scenes or moments in the franchise that one can recreate through their artworks.

Image Credits: Star Wars Movies Instagram