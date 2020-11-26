Stores Open On Thanksgiving 2020: Know Their Timings, Thanksgiving Hours And More

The on-going pandemic COVID-19 has transformed the holiday season for the entire year. The major difference being- people who are planning to shop offline on Thanksgiving this year will have fewer options than always. Compared to last year, many retailers are opting for remaining closed on Thanksgiving 2020 due to the pandemic. This includes big-box retailers such as Walmart, Target and Best Buy. Continue reading to see if your favourite store is open:

Check the stores which are open this Thanksgiving 2020

Stores open on Thanksgiving:

While some stores are closed this Thanksgiving, there are few retailers who have decided to keep their stores open with specific timings. Few stores such as Big Lots!, Meijer and Hy-Vee are operating on the holidays. Check the list below of the stores that are open:

Dillons: Open until 4 pm

Edible: 8 am to noon

Food Lion: Open until 4 pm

The Giant Company: Open until 3 pm

H-E-B: 6 am to noon

Ralphs: Most stores open until 10 pm

Smart & Final: 6 am to 5 pm

Sprouts Farmers Market: 7 am to 4 pm

WinCo Foods: Stores close by 3 pm

Stores closed on Thanksgiving

Check the details below for stores that are closed. The stores have decided to keep their stores closed during the holidays to stop the spread of COVID-19. Take a look here:

Barnes & Noble

Best Buy

Kohl’s

Home Depot

H&M

HomeGoods

Joann Stores

Macy’s

Office Depot and OfficeMax

Staples

Vera Bradley

Zales

Value City Furniture

Ulta

Lowe’s

Over the past several years, pressure on the retailers to close Thanksgiving has faded. Broader issues such as minimum wage, benefits and their schedules are being addressed by the government. Thus, some big stores have decided to keep them closed this holiday. Walmart and Target were among the first ones to announce their plan to keep the stores closed in July this year. Others such as Target and Best Buy followed them quickly by saying it was a way to support and protect their employees during this difficult year.

