Subho Dol Jatra Pictures On Social Media To Get You Into The Festive Mood

The festival of Holi is called Dol Jatra in the states of West Bengal, Odisha and Assam. The festival is celebrated with tremendous pomp and gusto by people from all walks of life. Dol Jatra or rather Dol Purnima is celebrated on a full moon day and is dedicated to Lord Krishna. The day also is significant as it marks the last day of the year as per the Bengali calendar. In 2020, Dol Jatra will be celebrated on March 10. Here are some pictures from the festival from people over the internet.

Subho Dol Jatra pictures on social media

About the festival

According to mythological tales, it is believed that Lord Krishna expressed his affection for Radha. Therefore, the people celebrate Dol Jatra to signify this reunion of Krishna and Radha by parading with their decorated idols in a swinging palanquin. The people use a coloured power or Abir as it is called in Bengal, Assam and Bihar, to smear it on the idol of Krishna and Radha while the devotees chant.

