The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Subho Dol Jatra Pictures On Social Media To Get You Into The Festive Mood

Festivals

Subho Dol Jatra images to brighten up your day and give you a glimpse of how others over the internet are celebrating this festival. Read to know more.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
subho dol jatra

The festival of Holi is called Dol Jatra in the states of West Bengal, Odisha and Assam. The festival is celebrated with tremendous pomp and gusto by people from all walks of life. Dol Jatra or rather Dol Purnima is celebrated on a full moon day and is dedicated to Lord Krishna. The day also is significant as it marks the last day of the year as per the Bengali calendar. In 2020, Dol Jatra will be celebrated on March 10. Here are some pictures from the festival from people over the internet.

Also Read | Bengal Celebrates Holi Amid Coronavirus Scare

Subho Dol Jatra pictures on social media

Also Read | Holi Wishes To Send To Your Girlfriend And Celebrate The Festival Of Colours

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Upalparna Dey (@upal_rene) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rama Biswas (@biswas1694rama) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by tanushri (@foodloversownworld) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soumya Das (@saraswati_digital) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ahmed u Aftab (@afy2011) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shamayeeta Bose (@shamayeetabose) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samrat Sarkar (@b.a.d.shah_of_hearts) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pubali Dutta🎓✨ (@pubali.dutta._) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Abhilash Basak (@abhilash.basak) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ❤️👑 R A S H M I P A U L 👑❤️ (@rashmi.paul_25) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Piu Sarkar (@piu_sarkar43) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fashion @vira (@fashion.vira) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Udit Dey (@uditdey23) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ... ¶iπ@k!... (@i_am_pinaki) on

Also Read | Holi Wishes For Wife: Bind Your Words Right To Greet Your Loved-one On This Special Day

About the festival

According to mythological tales, it is believed that Lord Krishna expressed his affection for Radha. Therefore, the people celebrate Dol Jatra to signify this reunion of Krishna and Radha by parading with their decorated idols in a swinging palanquin. The people use a coloured power or Abir as it is called in Bengal, Assam and Bihar, to smear it on the idol of Krishna and Radha while the devotees chant.

Also Read | Holi Wishes For Boyfriend: Sweetest Holi Messages For Your Significant Other

 

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Digvijaya
EMERGENCY MEET AT CM RESIDENCE
Milind
EMAILS UNVEIL RANA-PRIYANKA LINK
Kashmir
KASHMIR'S APNI PARTY
BJP
BJP SUMMONS MP LEADERS TO BHOPAL
Priyanka
PRIYANKA-NICK WEEKEND IN INDIA
Afghanistan
FIRING NEAR ASHRAF GHANI'S VENUE